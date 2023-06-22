Bottineau County pilot seriously injured in plane crash

A 48-year-old Westhope, N.D., man was seriously injured after his airplane crashed outside the New Hope Airport outside Westhope Thursday afternoon, June 22.

The man was piloting a 1965 Piper Pawnee airplane that crashed into a field northwest of the airport around 12:20 p.m., according to a release from North Dakota Highway Patrol.

NDHP responded to the crash along with the Bottineau County Sheriff's Department, Westhope Fire Department, Westhope Ambulance and Trinity First Response. The pilot was transported by air to Trinity Hospital in Minot for his injuries, NDHP Lt. Ryan Duletski told the Herald.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.