News

Applications sought for U.S. Senate Youth Program

Two high school students from each state, D.C., and the DoDEA will be selected based on the applicant’s outstanding abilities in an elected or appointed student office.

North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck. Forum file photo
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 9:43 AM

BISMARCK, North Dakota — High school juniors and seniors are invited to apply for the U.S. Senate Youth Program through the North Department of Public Instruction, State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has announced. The application deadline is Oct. 22.

The program features a “Washington Week” event in March and provides a $10,000 college scholarship to selected delegates in the name of the Senate.

Two high school students from each state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) entity are selected annually for the program, Baesler said in a news release.

Selection is based on the applicant’s outstanding abilities and demonstrated qualities of leadership in an elected or appointed student office for the entire school year. The primary purposes of the qualifying leadership position must be representation of a constituency and service to others. Applications are scored and ranked by a state selection committee.

“This is an exciting opportunity for North Dakota students who are passionate about leadership and public service,” Baesler said. “During Washington Week, our state delegates will participate in comprehensive and interactive activities that are engaging and thought-provoking as they discuss some of the most pressing issues our country faces. This is invaluable exposure for them as they prepare to enter the next phases of their academic journeys.”

In North Dakota, the application process involves completing a web-based form, preparing a personal and persuasive essay, and providing letters of support and principal and parent signatures.

The U.S. Senate Youth Program was established in 1962 to offer a study and scholarship opportunity for outstanding high school students who are interested in public service careers.

For more information, contact Jennifer Odell, communication officer for the state Department of Public Instruction and U.S. Senate Youth Program state coordinator, at (701) 328-3216.

Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
