Altru to host open house at Sunshine Hospitality Home

Tours will be given every half hour, and refreshments will be served.

The Sunshine Hospitality Home, which opened in 2018, provides accommodations for people who come to the area for medical appointments or to be close to family members who are hospitalized.
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 12:37 PM

GRAND FORKS — Altru Health System is inviting the public to an open house at the Sunshine Hospitality Home from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

The facility at 933 Duke Drive, just west of Altru Hospital, was designed to provide a homey atmosphere for patients and their families who must travel a long distance for healthcare needs.

At the open house, visitors will receive information about amenities of the facility and how it serves the people of this region.

Tours will be given every half hour. Refreshments will be served.

The Sunshine Hospitality Home, which opened its doors for the first guests in July 2018, was funded by numerous donors and businesses throughout the region. Their gifts were funneled through the Sunshine Memorial Foundation, named for Shannon “Sunshine” Larson, a young woman from Grand Forks who died in 2007 at age 31 from heat stroke.

The home was designed as a home-like place of comfort, compassion and convenience for Altru patients and their families, according to Altru officials. It features a fully equipped kitchen and laundry room, a common living-room area with a fireplace, a playroom, fitness room, music room and library.

The facility has had a significant impact, said Courtney Caron, manager of case management at Altru Health System. In 2022, 3,442 guests received 4,938 nights of comfort. A total of 168 guests, traveling here from more than 200 miles away, stayed in this facility.

So far in 2023, 3,940 nights of comfort have been provided, so occupancy is expected to surpass the ‘22 level, she said.

“We’re seeing even more use of the home,” Caron said. “During the week, it’s pretty full.”

The open house is a way of celebrating the home’s five-year anniversary, she said, and recognizing National Hospitality Home Week, which occurs next month. A "hospitality house" is a facility or home that offers lodging at a significantly reduced cost to patients, their families and caregivers while receiving medical care away from their home communities.

During the COVID pandemic, the Sunshine Hospitality Home was never closed, Caron said, but minors were not permitted to stay there and some common areas were closed.

For more information about the Sunshine Memorial Home or the upcoming open house, contact Caron at ccaron@altru.org .

Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
