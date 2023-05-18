99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Air quality alert issued for parts of northern and central Minnesota

The alert begins at 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, and continues through noon Thursday, May 18, due to drifting smoke from Canadian wildfires. Burning permits will not be activated in affected areas.

Air quality alert map.png
Contributed/Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
By Staff Report
Today at 7:09 PM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for parts of northern and central Minnesota beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, and continuing through noon Thursday, May 18, due to drifting smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Counties include Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Big Stone, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, St. Louis County, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

To reduce additional air pollutants, open burning is not allowed, and campfires are discouraged during the alert period. Additional counties may have burning restrictions in place due to high fire danger levels. For up-to-date information on fire danger and burning restrictions visit mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.

Poor air quality impacts health and sensitive groups or those with prolonged exposure experience health effects sooner than others. For more information on the air quality alert, sensitive groups and health effects visit the MPCA current air quality webpage.

