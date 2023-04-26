99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Acclaimed science writer highlights annual UND Paur Lecture

David Bjerklie has reported on science, medicine and environmental topics for Time Magazine, Time for Kids and Time Special Editions, among other publications.

Bjerklie Arviat.jpg
David Bjerklie, a 1976 UND graduate and Minot native, is keynote speaker for this year's Glenn Allen Paur Lecture, set for 12:20 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, in Chester Fritz Library Room 406.
Contributed/Timothy Pasch, University of North Dakota
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 1:00 PM

GRAND FORKS — Renowned science communicator David Bjerklie is the keynote speaker for this year’s Glenn Allen Paur Lecture.

Set for 12:20 p.m. Friday in Chester Fritz Library Room 406, Bjerkle’s lecture is titled “13 Ways to Look at a Turkey: Opportunities and Responsibilities in Science Communication.”

Bjerklie, a Minot native who graduated from UND in 1976 with a biology degree, has reported on science, medicine and environmental topics for Time Magazine, Time for Kids and Time Special Editions, among other publications.

Other professional achievements include traveling to McMurdo and South Pole Stations in Antarctica in 2014 as a National Science Foundation Media Fellow. Bjerklie also was a Rosalynn Carter Mental Health Journalism Fellow in 2015-16, and he is the author of several children’s books, including “Butterflies,” “Justice” and “Technology For All: Wi-Fi Around The World.”

READ MORE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA COVERAGE:

Bjerklie, who also spoke at UND in 2015 as part of the Hagerty Lecture Series, said he’ll talk about his background and the road that led him to science writing as part of Friday’s lecture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UND Chapter of the Wildlife Society hosts the annual lecture to honor Glen Allen Paur, a UND biology student from Pisek, North Dakota, who died in a 1978 boating accident just days after graduation while assisting a UND professor with a research project on Leech Lake.

After graduating from UND, Bjerklie says he thought about going to graduate school but wasn’t sure what he wanted to pursue. Instead, he followed a girlfriend to Connecticut, where she was going to graduate school. He moved to New York City, headquarters of Time magazine, “shortly thereafter” and lived there until a recent move to Boston.

“I always thought I was going to use my biology background to write in some way,” Bjerklie said in a recent phone interview.

As a science writer, Bjerklie says he did some writing on medicine, but it wasn’t an area in which he wanted to specialize. Instead, he preferred focusing more on general science and the environment.

“Mine has been a very broad beat,” he said. “We had to do a little bit of everything at Time.”

Bjerklie left Time magazine in 2009 but still has connections with friends who work there. In recent years, he has written about special-topic issues for Time books, such as the science of sleep and the science of dogs.

That has been fun, Bjerklie says.

“I maintain that connection, but no longer do anything with the magazine,” he said. “I did a great stint with Time for Kids, which I loved. It was kind of our little sister magazine in the school system.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bjerklie, who has a house near Park Rapids, Minnesota, says he’s been able to get back to Grand Forks about once a year over the past decade. His dad grew up in Gilby, North Dakota, and his mom in Fosston, Minnesota.

“I still spend a good chunk of time in Park Rapids,” he said. “I love the Red River Valley. I haven’t been to the western part of (North Dakota) or even the central part of the state – I haven’t been to Minot for ages. I’m hoping I can get back this summer.”

Friday’s lecture is open to the public, and a reception is scheduled to follow the presentation. For more information, email brianna.ashworth@UND.edu .

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
What To Read Next
020321.n.gfh.Kongsvinger.jpg
News
Kongsvinger Lutheran to host 'American Gospel' presentation at charity event to support campus ministries
April 26, 2023 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
soybean plant 041123.jpg
News
Green Bison facility expected to support 75 million gallons of renewable diesel annually
April 26, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Mark Sanford Center Grand Forks schools logo sign tower.jpg
News
New principal named at Grand Forks Air Force Base school
April 25, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
hunternewspaper-11.jpg
College
Hunter Pinke delivers inspiring message, thanks community at UND's Delta Gamma Lectureship
April 25, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
iStock-road construction.jpg
Local
Part of South Washington Street closing May 1 for reconstruction project
April 26, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Travis stay is shown with a black eye, in a photo illustration where he is backed by a cemetery at dusk
The Vault
How to listen to Dakota Spotlight: 'Binge' the complete Season 8 now
April 26, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota
Senate passes bill banning local property development by foreign adversaries
April 26, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast