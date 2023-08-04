Matthew Voigt grew up in Savage, Minnesota and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Journalism from the University of Minnesota.

Before starting at the Herald, they covered the city of Jordan, Minnesota and Public Safety for the southwest suburbs of Minneapolis and Saint Paul for Southwest News Media. Before that, they also worked at the Minnesota Daily where they covered the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, Administration and President.

Voigt covers the city governments of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.

You can reach them at mvoigt@gfherald.com or by calling 701-780-1267

Voigt uses he/they pronouns.