Marilyn Hagerty: The merry month of May continues

GRAND FORKS — The Merry Month of May — with days for which people around Grand Forks have been waiting — is here with all of its fun. This weekend brings graduation for 1,700 eligible graduates at UND. A day that will live forever in the minds and hearts of the graduates and their families.

And with it, Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday. The long winter will linger on in memory. The UND campus has been alive in recent years with new construction, streamlining. And graduates and friends nodding their approval.

Saying farewell

The North Dakota Museum of Art will enrich life on the UND campus this weekend. Long time artist Diane Rey is saying farewell to Grand Forks and her work will be on display.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Rey will present a lecture, which will be free and open to the public.

Rhubarb Forever

The years come. The years go. Rhubarb is forever.

And in the spring time people go from place to place to find their taste of the rhubarb patches here and there.

Pauline Bondy was instrumental in starting what has become the Rhubarb Festival each year at University Lutheran Church. And the festival will be coming up again in June.

Brad and Marianne

Cheerful people of the week: Brad Schlossman and Marianne O. Knudson.