Marilyn Hagerty: Enjoy the busy summer months

GRAND FORKS — The days we dream of in January are here!

This is the week for of a movie in Riverside Park – on Wednesday.

And former residents now coasting along in Arizona remember July in Grand Forks – for the clouds, the color and the concerts in the park. Sandy Mason has said she remembers the band concerts in July. And she and Earl remember the white, billowy clouds.

She has said, “Before leaving Grand Forks permanently, it would take a while on visits to absorb the aroma of the prairie grass.” She has found it is so different from the wild creosote smell of the desert around Tucson.

These indeed are the days of July to cherish – to remember in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s the farmer market that brings so much of interest to the downtown on Saturdays. There will be peas, green beans and onions. Tomatoes and cucumbers. Maybe some melons. And beyond that, there are crafts and jewelry.

The adventure is seeing what is there each week. And the next adventure is finding who is there. And whether they want to sit a bit and chat at the nearby tables.

These are the things I would tell Sandy Mason and all of our friends who have moved to warmer climates. We miss them, and we would welcome them back for summer visits.

Off to the pools

Swimming pools are alive at Elks and Riverside Parks as well as in East Grand Forks. Riverside is close to picnic and playground areas. And Elks Pool has a place to sit or to play.

On Wednesday, there’s a movie in the park at Riverside.

Movies in the park start at 6 p.m. or sundown and the cost is free. For the movie this week, “Lightyear,” the advice is to come dressed as Buzz Lightyear or in space attire.

After that movie at Riverside Park, there is “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” coming to University Park at sundown on July 25.

And there are movies at Lincoln Drive Park coming up on Aug. 3 and Aug. 15 in Riverside Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fairs all around

Well, you get the idea. Summer is busy. And summer is fun around Grand Forks.

This is the time of year when people announce fairs here and there.

There is the sound of speed and cars on Friday nights. You probably remember the action at the Grand Forks Speedway.

I know golf is one of the games in Arizona – and we have several courses right here around Grand Forks You know, the course inside Grand Forks. Then there’s the city courses at Lincoln Park and south of town. The Country Club course. And there’s one in East Grand Forks.

It seems as though pickle ball is getting even more popular than tennis around here. And elsewhere. Do they play it much in the Tucson area?

Players here meet three times a week in the summer. They go inside from October to May.

The days of July and August are precious!