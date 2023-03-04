Marilyn Hagerty: March has arrived, with promising days ahead

GRAND FORKS — With snow and ice on the highways, there was a brave march into March this week. And the hockey team from Omaha had to show its determination by coming up the interstate in time for games at the Ralph Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, foods for the Feast of Nation are simmering here and there for the elegant dinner Saturday at the Alerus. This dinner has grown from a small gathering of UND students to a large event that draws many for fine and interesting dining.

With coming and going, March is here with a promise of days to come.

Helen Hamilton Day, named after the first woman graduate, was observed on Friday at the UND School of Law.

Spring ahead

March has so much to offer after a long, cold, wild winter. It is here to welcome home those who have strayed to warmer climates, It is coming in with a promise of the first day of spring. That’s March 20.

On the bright side, the USDA is reassuring in its reports that eggs will recover. Word has been circulated about better days ahead in the hen houses of America.

And then there’s mosquito control. It has been announced that city mosquito control supervisor Todd Hanson had been accepting sealed bids for help — until March 7 — at 2 p.m.

Mosquitoes are the least of the worries in March. But they have been a threat in fine days of May through September.

Fond memories

Jerry Olson was one of the founders of Potato Bowl Days. He was coaching the UND football team when they were known as the Sioux and when they won four North Central Conference football championships.

He will be remembered during a service in First Lutheran Church of Hoople, N.D., at 2 p.m. Monday, March 13.

Varsity Bards

The sound of spring will drift from the UND campus when the choir presents its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday from the recital hall of the Hughes Fine Arts Center. Among the performers will be the Varsity Bards.

Jim and Caitlin

