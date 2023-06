Maeve Hushman is from San Diego, California, and is a student at University of North Dakota. She is majoring in communications with a minor in sports business.

During the school year, she works for the Dakota Student as a sports reporter and an intern for UND Insider. Previously, she worked for the Regis University Highlander covering the 2021-22 Colorado Avalanche.

Maeve is an intern at the Grand Forks Herald and can be contacted at mhushman@gfherald.com.