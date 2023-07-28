RideShare Foodie passes through North Dakota on quest to unite America through food

GRAND FORKS — In a time when America can feel divided, perhaps food can help bring us together.

At least that's the hope of Kreskin Torres.

“It's a great way to sit down and learn about other people,” Torres said. “Learn about their dishes, but about the story behind the dishes.”

Seven years ago Torres, also known as the RideShare Foodie, began traveling across the United States and trying local cuisines, documenting it all on social media. As part of the project, he drives for rideshares in the towns he visits and takes food suggestions from the locals. Over the course of seven years, he’s been to all 50 states and has built a following of people who are eager to invite him to family occasions and dinners at local spots.

“The first time I was in Missoula, Montana, people were fighting to get me to sit down with them,” Torres said. “I'm sitting with this lady and her husband and the check comes out, he was like, ‘No, this is on us. Welcome to Missoula, Montana.’”

During his travels, Torres has tried countless types of foods and met many different people. He has seen the country in a way he feels many do not. To him, too many are missing the unique gems that exist right in their own backyard.

“Usually when somebody does travel it is to other countries,” Torres said. “How many times I’ve asked somebody ‘how many places have you ever traveled?’"

He said some answer that they've been to a number of countries.

"... And then I ask them 'well, how many states?' And they say maybe six, I think on average, eight.”

Torres grew up in West Baltimore, moving around that area his whole life but always staying mainly in Maryland until he moved to San Antonio, Texas, where he started driving rideshare and gathering information about the different states his passengers were from.

“In Austin, Texas, I picked a guy up … (and) he's like, ‘Well, buddy, if you're looking for something that's a staple and what we make at home, Minnesota sushi,'” Torres said.

That rideshare passenger tipped Torres about pickle roll-ups, something he tried once he got to Minnesota.

Torres has encountered people willing to take him in and help him with his quest to try unique foods.

That spirit is one reason why Jackson, Mississippi, is Torres' favorite place. While there, he enjoyed the food, history and culture. But his favorite thing was the people.

He recalled a story when his tire blew out after driving a passenger to an Air Force base two hours outside of the city. Without service, Torres had to walk into a gas station. The clerk greeted him with a bright "good morning" and southern hospitality, then offered to call a local mechanic. The mechanic met him at the side of the road to fix Torres’ car.

“As he’s changing the tire we have a conversation,” Torres said. “He's talking about Mississippi. I'm talking about Baltimore. He was like ‘Yeah man, we're all Americans. ...”

His trip to North Dakota earlier this month marks his second trip to the state and his first to Grand Forks. Torres visited for the day stopping at Kegs Drive-In for a Sloppy Joe, the North Dakota state sandwich, onion rings, and a chocolate Coke.

He’s tried cookie salad in Minnesota and was focused on Native American cuisine. That led him to attend a family reunion at the Turtle Mountain Reservation.

“I want some strawberry rhubarb pie, bison ribeye, buffalo burgers, stuff like that. I love stuff like that. That's what I'm focused on,” he said.

Though he has tried all varieties of local specialties his favorite so far is one more common in parts of South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska: cinnamon rolls (or caramel rolls) and chili.

Some people are shocked by the combination, he said.

Even when he appeared on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show in Los Angeles, the famous host was taken aback by the combination.

The uniting power of food has inspired Torres to write a book and also to someday host a big event — perhaps a potluck of state food, where every person brings a dish that represents their state.

“We can bring America together because it just seems like it's so difficult to do.” Torres said, “It's fundamental to America, or just any civilization — food and culture.”

