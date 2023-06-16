Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Marilyn Hagerty: Father's Day is a time for precious memories

Father's Day comes on the third Sunday of this month.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 1:00 PM

GRAND FORKS — The third Sunday of June arrives with the fanfare of Father’s Day.

This is the day when children respect their elders. They are proud of their dads. They look around and usually say, “My dad is the best.”

And so they go fishing. Play ball. Father’s Day arrives at a great time of year. The skies are blue. The fields are turning green.

Fathers come in all shapes and sizes. And they leave precious memories.

Fathers around Grand Forks include Mayor Brandon Bochenski and Andrew Armacost, president of UND.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ducklings and goslings

When June rolls round, President Armacost is occasionally walking around the UND campus. And recently he advised, “Make more room for ducklings and goslings. Many that frequent the English Coulee now have young ones in tow. How quickly they grow and walk and take to the water. And what a fitting metaphor that is to what we do at UND.’’

Summerthing Kids

The joys of June include trips over to the area lakes. First day of summer officially arrives on Wednesday. The city parks are bursting with plans for the weeks ahead. There’s Summerthing Kids events coming up on June 28 at University Park and a movie in the park set for June 29 at University Park.

For those who like a drive, the Twin Cities are the best direction during the week ahead. It’s UND night on Tuesday, June 20, at Target Field for the ball game. And the first day of summer is waiting to poke its head through on June 21.

Somewhere, out there in the hinterland, the Looney Lutherans are practicing for their visit to Grand Forks. They will be luncheon singers Tuesday, June 27, at Calvary Lutheran Church. And then they will go home.

George and Bonnie

Cheerful people of the week: George Hellyer and Bonnie Danielson, rural Bathgate, N.D.

By Marilyn Hagerty
What To Read Next
Jessie Veeder Coming Home column headshot cropped for main image spot
Lifestyle
Veeder: Playing the hero on a bird rescue mission
June 16, 2023 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Jessie Veeder
Tammy Swift online column sig revised 3-16-21.jpg
Lifestyle
SWIFT: I can still rock in America, but Red Rocks took a toll on my knees
June 16, 2023 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
LI1.jpg
Lifestyle
Antipasto Barley Salad with Roasted Tomato and Garlic Dressing is perfect side dish for summer
June 14, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
061623-Lyle-Pacelli ClassA Baseball Championship
Prep
Fosston wins program's first Minnesota Class A state baseball championship
June 16, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
061623 Hillsboro2.jpg
Business
With first phase of Riverwalk Development complete, Hillsboro has space for new houses
June 16, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
060923.N.McFeelyColumnBrandt
Breaking News
Minnesota
McFeely: ND's richest person Gary Tharaldson buys $11 million home on Detroit Lake
June 16, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
568216-20230616-news-conference-on-mpd01-2000.jpg
Breaking News
Minnesota
Feds slam Minneapolis Police Department over years of racism, excessive force
June 16, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Jon Collins / MPR News