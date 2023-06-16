Marilyn Hagerty: Father's Day is a time for precious memories

GRAND FORKS — The third Sunday of June arrives with the fanfare of Father’s Day.

This is the day when children respect their elders. They are proud of their dads. They look around and usually say, “My dad is the best.”

And so they go fishing. Play ball. Father’s Day arrives at a great time of year. The skies are blue. The fields are turning green.

Fathers come in all shapes and sizes. And they leave precious memories.

Fathers around Grand Forks include Mayor Brandon Bochenski and Andrew Armacost, president of UND.

Ducklings and goslings

When June rolls round, President Armacost is occasionally walking around the UND campus. And recently he advised, “Make more room for ducklings and goslings. Many that frequent the English Coulee now have young ones in tow. How quickly they grow and walk and take to the water. And what a fitting metaphor that is to what we do at UND.’’

Summerthing Kids

The joys of June include trips over to the area lakes. First day of summer officially arrives on Wednesday. The city parks are bursting with plans for the weeks ahead. There’s Summerthing Kids events coming up on June 28 at University Park and a movie in the park set for June 29 at University Park.

For those who like a drive, the Twin Cities are the best direction during the week ahead. It’s UND night on Tuesday, June 20, at Target Field for the ball game. And the first day of summer is waiting to poke its head through on June 21.

Somewhere, out there in the hinterland, the Looney Lutherans are practicing for their visit to Grand Forks. They will be luncheon singers Tuesday, June 27, at Calvary Lutheran Church. And then they will go home.

George and Bonnie

Cheerful people of the week: George Hellyer and Bonnie Danielson, rural Bathgate, N.D.