Marilyn Hagerty: Families invited for free fishing

Ryan Lake will be stocked with more than 400 fish for the family-friendly Hooked on Fishing event Tuesday evening, June 13.

By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 2:00 PM

GRAND FORKS — You catch it! You keep it!

That’s what it says in the catalog of summer events from the Grand Forks Park District. And it is inviting youngsters between the ages of 6 to 13 to join in the family fishing event Tuesday.

The fishing is free, and Ryan Lake is to be stocked with over 400 fish. The Hooked on Fishing event will be run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fishing event is planned for families, and is sponsored by the ND Game & Fish Department and Scheels.

So where do you find Ryan Lake?

It’s south of South Middle School.

Welcome to Fisher

The joy of summer surrounds the Grand Forks area now. The days of January have faded from memory.

There were puffy white cumulus clouds floating around in a blue sky when a group from Wheatland Terrace took a joy ride this past week. The destination was — can you believe it? — Fisher, Minnesota.

The grandchildren have traveled to Italy, Denmark, New York this past year. Well, I have been there. But never had I visited Fisher. I guess you would describe the location as “near Crookston.”

This time of year the fields are turning green. The earth is black. Rich black. The skies are blue. It is beautiful country. We toured Fisher. We saw three churches, nice homes, a school, Legion Club. Lots more.

And on the drive there was wonder: Oh, what is so rare as a day in June?

Hats off

The flag is passing by. And Wednesday of this week is Flag Day. So I turned once again to the words of Henry Bennett long ago.

He wrote of the flag as the sign of a nation, great and strong to ward her people from foreign wrong. Pride and glory and honor — all live in the colors to stand or fall.

Hats off! He wrote. And he finished his words about the flag like this:

"Along the street there comes a blare of bugles, a ruffle of drums; and loyal hearts are beating high.

"Hats off! The flag is passing by."

