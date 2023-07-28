MARILYN HAGERTY: August is soon upon us

GRAND FORKS — The days of summer stretch out along with summer graduation coming up on Aug. 4 at UND.

Some may ask where has summer gone. The optimists among us will say, “nowhere.”

There is time now to relish the days of August and September. Maybe October.

Cactus blossoms

The Grand Forks City Band played its last summer concert Thursday evening at the Myra Museum grounds. The concerts have been beautiful. The sound of music will continue with a concert scheduled by the Cactus Blossoms in the garden of the UND Museum of Art on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. And more summer concerts are planned there.

The musical of summer continues with Heritage Days coming upon Aug. 12 in East Grand Forks! There’s Art in the Park there, and a downtown street fair coming up Aug. 18 on the Grand Forks side of the river. Then there will be Happy Harry’s Hot Valley Nights in downtown East Grand Forks on Aug. 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cats incredible

With all of these events moving in with August, the fish in the Red River — those that are left — have had their annual scare with the Cats Incredible fishing tournament.

While catfish aren’t known for eating Dairy Queen, the winner of the weekend tournament was being awarded a medallion and a free “Blizzard” every week of the coming year. From the East Side Dairy Queen.

Pools open/close

The calendar on the wall says August is upon us this Tuesday. The UND commencement is Friday, Aug. 4.

Then there is one great month before September. It is full of days to treasure here in the north land. Days to remember next January. The Grand Forks Park Board is showing a movie in Lincoln Park on Thursday, Aug. 3. Then the Elks swimming pool closes on Aug. 13 for the season. And registration opens for fall/winter programs for the Grand Forks parks. And there’s a movie in Riverside Park on Aug. 15.

Labor Day? Well, that’s Sept. 4. But let’s not think about it. The mission is to enjoy August.