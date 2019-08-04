Kayaking the (not-so-mighty) Mississippi in Bemidji

BEMIDJI – With the exception of one breezy, wavy obstacle, paddling a kayak from Diamond Point Park on Lake Bemidji to the narrow channel of the upper Mississippi River is a pleasure cruise across a northern Minnesota postcard.

That minor obstacle is Lake Irving. It is easily overcome, but to a weary-armed paddler it seems much wider than its actual size.

“It really looks small on the map,” said Mark Morrissey, who oversees Bemidji State University’s Outdoor Program Center. “But sometimes, Lake Irving turns into kind of a long run for people.”

The trek across Lake Irving notwithstanding, kayaking along the shoreline of Bemidji is an excellent day trip for the slightly adventurous, and Diamond Point Park – just an errant punt away from the BSU football stadium – is a logical place to start.

People just tend to show up there, Morrissey said.

“It’s funny,” he said. “We get a lot of people here visiting Bemidji for the first time and they kind of gravitate to Diamond Point. They just sort of find themselves here and say ‘this seems like a neat little park.’ And they drive out to the end, where we are. We often meet a lot of people traveling through Bemidji or just checking out the campus for the first time. They get their bearings and pick up a map from us. And if they want to rent a kayak or a bike to go around Lake Bemidji, they can do it here.”

And that’s where a recent kayak adventure began for a Grand Forks couple who are not complete novices to the sport – paddling at least once a year – but who didn't know where to go or how to find their way to the section of the Mississippi that is narrow, clear and entirely unlike the rest of the mighty river.

From Minneapolis southward, the Mississippi is “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” almost cliche in its greatness. Up here around Bemidji, it is – to borrow a book title based on another waterway – “A River Runs Through It.”

“The river ahead came out into the sunny world like a chatterbox, doing its best to be friendly," author Norman Maclean wrote in his 1976 "A River Runs Through It and Other Stories." "It bowed to one shore and then to the other so nothing would feel neglected."

A kayak at the Outdoor Program Center costs $15 per hour. Canoes, paddleboards and bicycles also are available for rent at the beachside facility. Reservations aren’t needed here – simply show up and ask for help at the front desk. It literally is that easy.

Although the Mississippi flows through Lake Bemidji, paddling on the large lake doesn’t seem like being on a river. So anyone at Diamond Point who wishes to experience the true feel of the Mississippi must head either up- or downstream, seeking the narrow channel where it enters or leaves the lakes that border the city.

Our choice in the rented two-seat kayak was upstream. Better to battle any hint of river current while fresh, we figured.

That meant paddling along the shoreline of Lake Bemidji and skirting the area where tourists take pictures of themselves in front of the iconic Paul Bunyan statue.

A short, narrow channel takes paddlers from Lake Bemidji onto Lake Irving. Cross that lake at a left-oblique angle (southeast) and arrive 20 or 25 minutes later at the river channel, somewhat hidden among tall reeds and grasses.

A few hundred yards beyond that, the vibe suddenly changes, from typical Minnesota lakes scenery to remote back-country splendor. It’s easy to imagine the river's headwaters at Itasca State Park are just around the next bend, although that’s at least another 40 river miles away.

Upstream from Lake Irving, the gentle pull of the river finally becomes apparent. Find a place to tie the boat and then literally walk or swim across the Mississippi, which here is only 20 or 30 yards wide. It runs clear and just a few feet deep. It’s mind-blowing that this is the same 2-mile-wide river that empties into the Gulf of Mexico 2,300 miles from here.

The Mississippi is so powerful and intimidating at points downstream, yet so calm and inviting near Bemidji. Perhaps that's why so many people take to the waters around here.

On a recent Saturday, the Outdoor Program Center and the expansive area near it was active. Dozens of people sunbathed on the free beach; away from the water, in the grassy park, families picnicked. A young couple came to the front desk and rented bikes, which can be used on the paved trails along the lake.

A worker at the center, named Tim, politely offered advice and encouragement.

It all sounds like a typical day, Morrissey said.

“We’re open seven days a week and we can take care of, sometimes, 200 or 300 people per week – sometimes more than that,” he said. “We have a lot of groups, youth groups and college groups. The park itself is fantastic. It’s totally public accessible.”

From Diamond Point to the Mississippi River channel upstream is approximately 3 miles, depending on the course. Coming back from our farthest point – past the U.S. Highway 2 bridge and near the confluence of the Mississippi and Schoolcraft rivers – took about an hour, even with the return crossing of Lake Irving.

This particular trip didn’t include a voyage up the Schoolcraft River, and in hindsight, that seems like a bad decision.

“The Schoolcraft is surprisingly remote and lovely,” Morrissey said.

The Outdoor Program Center not only offers lessons, but also will help with more intense trips. The OPC isn’t allowed to transport people, but it does offer services to transport equipment to locations nearby, Morrissey said. “We can definitely bring a trailer full of boats,” he said.

That’s good to know for next time.

In the meantime, this recent excursion was perfect. All told, it amounted to roughly three hours – at least 20 minutes of which was spent swimming in the river itself. It was an easy day trip from Grand Forks that ended with burgers at a place called Slim's Bar, which bills itself as "A great place for a great burger." Animal mounts – fish, moose, deer and seemingly everything in between – adorn the walls.

“What I recommend is pick up some lunch and come to the park and just have a little picnic. The kids can swim at the beach and you can rent a couple of paddleboards or a kayak and just do a short-range adventure right from there,” Morrissey said. “Or if you want to do something more adventurous, just call us.”