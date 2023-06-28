YMCA to host annual ‘Firecracker 5K/10K’ event on Fourth of July

GRAND FORKS – The Altru Family YMCA is hosting its annual “Firecracker 5K/10K” at 8 a.m. on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4. The event will begin and end on the Greenway, near Town Square on DeMers Avenue and Third Street.

It will feature a 5K run or walk, a 10K run, and a free Kiddie Run. The Kiddie Run is expected to begin at about 8:15 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded to top finishers overall and in age groups. Participants in the 5K and 10K will receive a commemorative t-shirt. Free goodie bags will be given to the Kiddie Run participants and refreshments will be served.

For those who register by Monday, June 3, the race fee is $35 for adults and $25 for youth, age 12 and younger. Onsite at the event Tuesday, the fee is $40 for adults and $30 for youth. Registration will be open no later than 7:45 a.m.

The YMCA is also teaming up with the Sertoma Club to offer a free Family Zumba class at 12:30 p.m. at the club’s Fourth of July festival at Sertoma Park, just west of Altru Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The YMCA is also providing hula hoops for use throughout the day.

The Firecracker event sponsors include Altru Health System; Dakota Commercial; See Dick Run; Community Contractors; LaQuinta Inns & Suites; Simonson’s Station Stores; North Dakota Mill; U.S. Foods; Brady Martz & Associates; Alerus Financial; and Vilandre Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning.

For more information, call Patti McEnroe, race director, (701) 775-2586 or pmcenroe@gfymca.org .

City Band to present concert Thursday

The Grand Forks City Band will present the second concert in its summer series at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Myra Museum Gazebo on the grounds of the Grand Forks County Historical Society, Belmont Road and 24th Avenue South.

The concert, titled “Operas and Jazz,” is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Among the nine selections to be presented will be “Tribute to Count Basie,” arranged by John Moss; “The Pride of the Wolverines,” by John Philip Sousa; “Gypsy Dance, from the opera “Carmen,” by George Bizet, arranged by Alfred Reed; “Ashokan Farewell,” by Jay Ungar, arranged by Calvin Custer; and “Salute to American Jazz,” arranged by Sammy Nestico.

Community art show at EGF Library

The Community Art Exhibit, including about 50 pieces of artwork, is on display at the East Grand Forks Campbell Library through mid-July.

The exhibit features mostly paintings created by 14 area artists, according to Robyn Johnson Benda, public services librarian.

ADVERTISEMENT

The library is located at 422 Fourth St. N.W.

Backyard concert series continues

Another backyard concert, featuring Tamara Bertram, her music students and fellow musicians, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at 1119 Sunset Drive in Grand Forks.

On July 9, a backyard concert is also planned for 6:30 p.m. at 3717 18th Ave. South, Grand Forks.

Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs to these free events.

Groups to offer free art class for kids

ArtWise and the River Forks Watercolor Society are offering a free art class for kids from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the ArtWise Gallery at Columbia Mall center court.

Registration is required. Go to www.artwisegf.com , call (701) 2781, or sign up in person at the ArtWise Gallery and Creative Space.

The two arts organizations are hosting the event to celebrate “the world of watercolor month,” according to Rita Haag, ArtWise executive director.

Astronomy Night set for Friday

The Dakota Science Center is hosting Community Astronomy Night at 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Heritage Village Amundson Classroom, 219 20th St. N.E., East Grand Forks.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the event, members of the UND Northern Sky Astronomical Society will set up telescopes and will be available to answer questions.

For more information, check the society’s Facebook page, go to www.dakota-science.org, or contact the Dakota Science Center executive director, Laura Munski, at (701) 772-8207 or email dakota.science@gmail.com .

TRF library hosts Traveling Art Exhibit

The Traveling Art Exhibit, presented by the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council, is making its first stop at Thief River Falls Public Library, 102 First St. E.

The exhibit, which continues through July 10 at the library, includes 15 original pieces of art by regional adult and student artists in northwest Minnesota. The art pieces were chosen from works submitted for the council’s annual juried exhibit.

The show features mostly paintings, but also includes photography, print-making, pen and graphite pencil drawing, woodworking, ceramic sculpture and folk craft art. Some of the pieces are for sale.

"Moe," a pen drawing by Quinn Pittman of Greenbush, Minnesota, is on display as part of the NWMAC Traveling Art Exhibit at the Thief River Falls Public Library through July 10. Contributed

The artists whose work is on display are: Ross Hier and Emma Gunderson, Crookston; Tim Anderson, Carter Lee Johnsrud and Kathy Panek, Goodridge; Nancy Vraa, Maryjane Crane and Dennis Lee, Red Lake Falls; Lillian Ramsey, Thief River Falls; Jodi Smith, East Grand Forks; Madilyn Crompton, Borup; Makaela Longoria, Ada; Kaydence Skibicki, Fertile; and Quinn Pittman and Rhiana Utter, Greenbush.

Johnsrud, a student at Goodridge School, won first place and People’s Choice awards for “Masking,” a mixed media graphite pencil artwork.

"Let Your Light Shine," a wood bowl created by Tim Anderson of Goodridge, Minnesota, is among the artwork in the NWMAC Traveling Art Exhibit at Thief River Falls Public Library. Contributed

Merit Awards were given to Lee for “Old House,” an acrylic painting; to Anderson for “Let Your Light Shine” wood bowl, a folk or traditional fine craft piece; to Vraa for “Country Classic” hat and mitten set, representing folk or traditional fine craft; to Pittman for “Moe,” a pen drawing; and to Utter for “Elsa,” a linoleum print. Pittman and Utter are students at Greenbush-Middle River School.

ADVERTISEMENT

A full schedule of other stops on the exhibit tour for 2023-24 will be announced later.

For more information about the exhibit and other NWMAC exhibits, visit the council’s website, www.NWArtsCouncil.org , call (218) 745-8886, or email treyeverettcreates@gmail.com .

A linoleum print, titled "Elsa," by Rhiana Utter of Greenbush, Minnesota, was selected this spring to be included in the NWMAC Traveling Art Exhibit. This artwork, along with 14 others, is on display at Thief River Falls Public Library through July 10. Contributed