Write the ‘real’ story of your life: Author with Grand Forks ties says people should preserve their stories

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – You don’t have to be famous to write about your life, James R. (“Bob”) Hagerty says. Your unique story will be a meaningful, lasting gift for your family and friends to cherish long after you’re gone.

Hagerty, author of a new book, “Yours Truly: An Obituary Writer’s Guide to Telling Your Story,” has been writing obits for the past seven years of his over-40-year career with the Wall Street Journal, where he is the only obituary writer.

In his talk to the South Forks Lions Club on Tuesday, March 7, at the VFW, Hagerty encouraged listeners to set aside time — maybe 15 minutes or so every couple weeks — to write down memories about things that happened to them.

“The book tells you why to do that and how to do that,” he said.

Hagerty, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the son of Marilyn Hagerty, long-time columnist, and the late Jack Hagerty, former editor and publisher, both with the Grand Forks Herald.

In his work for the Wall Street Journal, Hagerty has written more than 900 obituaries, mostly about prominent figures in business and economics, he said. Throughout his career, he has written about manufacturing, real estate and finance markets, and has been assigned to news bureaus in New York, Atlanta, London, Paris, Hong Kong and Brussels.

Too often, the only record of someone’s life is an obituary that provides a minimal account, often with predictable cliches and devoid of humor or glimpses of personality, he said.

“Sometimes, families think about (the obituary) only when somebody is dying,” Hagerty said. Most obits are written by a family member, in haste, as relatives are distracted by grief and making final arrangements.

“People don’t want to think about death,” he said. “But a good obit isn’t about death; it’s about life. It will make your loved ones cry and laugh — and when you’re gone, they’re going to need to do both.”

Personal experience

Hagerty cited his own experience when his father died in 1997.

“We wrote the typical, kind of boring obituary about him, because there wasn’t time to think about it,” he said. “And, years later, I realized, you know, I don’t even know why my dad decided to become a journalist.”

This is typical, too, he’s found when interviewing the adult children of notable figures who’ve died. He’s been struck by how much they want their parents’ stories to be remembered, but how little they know about them, he said.

“We don’t really think too often, I think, to ask our parents why they did things and how they did things,” Hagerty said. “We just kind of take it for granted — Dad is this, Mom is that. As you get older, you may become more curious about that.

“So, if you think ahead, even when you’re fairly young, and start jotting down some notes on interesting things that happened to you and collect those, at some point you can put them together in any form you chose. And that’s really a precious gift you can give to friends and loved ones — and it’s a gift only you can give.

“And if you don’t give it, it’s gone,” he said. “No way somebody’s going to recreate it after you die.”

James R. ("Bob") Hagerty poses for a photo with his mother, Marilyn Hagerty, and his daughter, Carmen Hagerty, during a visit at Wheatland Terrace at Valley Senior Living on 42nd in Grand Forks on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Most people don’t write letters anymore preferring, instead, to write texts or posts on social media, much of which is inconsequential, he said. “But some of it might be worth saving in a file called ‘my life’ or something. And if you do that, after a while, it adds up to something that could be pretty interesting.”

“Even if you’re 90, you might still be able to put down some of your memories,” he said. “It’s better if you start when you’re 20.”

You could begin by identifying people pictured in the family photo album, he said. “Who are these people and what are they doing?” Or use an app that prompts you to respond to questions that stir your memory.

The best time to start is now.

“Don’t wait until you’re on your deathbed,” he said. “When you’re on your deathbed, you might not be in the mood.”

‘Stories are really precious’

Hagerty, a 1974 graduate of Red River High School and 1978 alumnus of UND, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and journalism, is the youngest of Jack and Marilyn Hagerty’s three children.

“Yours Truly” follows his first book, “The Fateful History of Fannie Mae,” published 11 years ago, about the federal mortgage program.

For the title of his most recent book, his publisher suggested “How to Write Your Own Obituary,” Hagerty said. “While that would be kind of striking, but if that’s the book title, you can give this as a gift to anybody you like (but) it sounds like: we’re eager for you to die.

Bob Hagerty (right) signs a copy of his new book, "Yours Truly," for Diane Knauf after his talk to the South Forks Lions Club on Tuesday, March 7, at the East Grand Forks VFW. Photo by Pamela Knudson / Grand Forks Herald

“Whereas my idea is I want to encourage people to write their life stories in some form — doesn’t have to be an obituary; it can be — it’s a good idea if you have time and inclination to write your own obituary.

“But it’s more important just to save the stories you can tell about interesting, important things that happened to you — good things, bad things, strange things, funny things — and what you learned from them, because when people die, so many of these stories just get lost. Your parents or your friends, they told you stories, but after they die, you’re not going to exactly remember all the details, you’re only going to have sort of a vague idea,” he said.

“To me, a lot of these stories are really precious, because they keep alive memories of what people were really like,” Hagerty said. “Whereas if you look at the typical obituary in a newspaper written by a family, there’s not really much there that would show a personality. It’s mostly a lot of ‘He was devoted to his family,’ and names, dates and information about the services.

“If that’s all you get, then, 30 or 40 years from now, when your grandchildren or great-grandchildren or anybody else tries to look you up, all they’re going to find is that pathetic little note. And most people have a lot more to share than that.”

Favorite obit

At the Wall Street Journal, much of his obituary writing has focused on luminaries who made important contributions in business — most lived in the U.S., but a significant number lived around the world, he said.

But one of his favorite obituaries had nothing to do with business, he said. It was the one he wrote about Iris Westman, who died at age 115 in 2021. She was a teacher and librarian who spent her life in North Dakota and Minnesota.

In 2016, Hagerty and his mother visited Westman at the Northwood, North Dakota, nursing home where she was living.

“I was so impressed with her,” he said. He took detailed notes during that visit, and referred to them when writing about her death five years later. The obit was published in the Wall Street Journal .

“It was one of the most popular stories I ever wrote,” he said.