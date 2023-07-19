Whiskey Myers to bring genre-bending sound to Grand Forks' Alerus Center stage

GRAND FORKS – Multi-platinum award-winning band Whiskey Myers will take the stage Tuesday, July 25, at the Alerus Center. The show starts at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.

Joining the genre-bending band on its 2023 tour across various dates are Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls, with additional support to be announced.

The six-member band, whose 2023 tour was launched in February at Knoxville, Tennessee, is making stops at 23 cities throughout the country.

Platinum award-winning band Whiskey Myers has been praised for their high-energy show and unique sound, described by USA Today as "a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin." Contributed

This year’s tour comes on the heels of the band’s 2022 “Tornillo Tour,” to promote its critically-acclaimed album, “Tornillo,” praised by American Songwriter for putting Whiskey Myers “in a league of their own with their signature hard-rocking sound on full display.”

Nashville Lifestyles also has praised the group, stating “Southern rock is alive and well on Whiskey Myers’ ‘Tornillo’ – and it comes with brassy border-town swagger. … Equal parts train songs, tenacious energy, and Tabasco … their lawless musicality burns like the sun.”

Rolling Stone has described the Whiskey Myers' musical style as "the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot." Contributed

Whiskey Myers has performed more than 2,500 live shows – including sold-out shows at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium – to ever-increasing crowd sizes since emerging in 2007. The band was selected to open The Rolling Stones’ Chicago stadium show in 2019.

Whiskey Myers has sold more than 1.5 million albums and amassed more than 2 billion streams, while earning six RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications as an independent band.

State tourism office seeking submissions for Governor’s Photo Contest

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and the state’s Department of Commerce, Tourism and Marketing Division is seeking submissions for the 2023 North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism.

Entries are due Jan. 31, 2024.

The contest, which celebrates the talents of North Dakotans and showcases the state as a year-round destination, is held in partnership with AAA of North Dakota and the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

This year’s competition highlights the unique characteristics of the four seasons, with photo entry categories Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. One winner will be selected in each category and a $200 cash prize will be awarded to the photographer of each selected photo. Other prizes, such as for honorable mention and Best of Show, will also be awarded.

Winning photographs may be used in Tourism Division newsletters, promotional materials and social channels as well as AAA publications and social media channels, and will be displayed at the State Capitol from mid-April through May 2024.

For more information, including contest rules and submission guidelines, and to upload photos directly, visit https://belegendary.link/2023GovPhoto .

SPA’s ‘Mamma Mia!’ performances start Saturday

The Summer Performing Arts (SPA) Company will present “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, July 22, 24 and 25, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, in the Grand Forks Central High School Auditorium.

Set on a small Greek Island, the story revolves around Sophia, who dreams of a perfect wedding with her father giving her away. Problem is, she doesn’t know who her father is. Her mother, former lead singer of a 1970s pop group, refuses to talk about the past. Sophia takes a sneak peek at her mother’s diary, which reveals three possibilities, so she invites them all, believing she’ll know her father when she meets him. But when they arrive, it’s not as clear as she presumed.

The cast and crew of the show, which features the legendary music of ABBA, are made up of about 60 students who are heading into 11th and 12th grade this fall. SPA is a Grand Forks Public Schools program.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students and children. For tickets, go www.spacompany.org or call (701) 746-2411.

Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ opens July 28

Shakespeare’s classic comedy/romance “The Tempest” will be performed at 7 p.m. July 28 and 29 and Aug. 2-5 and at 2 p.m. July 30 at Town Square, Third Street and DeMers Ave.

The free performances are presented as part of the North Dakota Shakespeare Festival. Donations are gratefully accepted. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be available.

Reservations are encouraged; go to www.northdakotashakespeare.com/reservations .

For the first time, a literary discussion will be held prior to the performance. It will be led by Grant Mudge, distinguished guest artist, from 7 to 9 p.m. July 27 at Grand Forks Public Library.

The performance is made possible by the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Region ReGrant Program; the North Dakota Council on the Arts; the Greater Grand Forks Convention and Visitors Bureau; Grand Forks Subaru Kia; Grand Forks Park District; Red Rocks Community College; and individual donors.

The King's Brass will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at University Lutheran Church, 2122 University Ave. There is no admission fee. Contributed

Brass group to perform at University Lutheran

“The King’s Brass,” a Christian brass group, will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at University Lutheran Church, 2122 University Ave. Everyone is welcome.

The event is free; a free will offering will be taken.

The nine-member group is “truly amazing,” said Rennae Millette, whose son is a former member.

For more information, go to http://www.kingsbrass.org/about.htm .

Riverside Christian School to host ‘Run with a Mission’

The Riverside Christian School is inviting the public to participate in “Run with a Mission,” a 5K and one-mile fun run set for Aug. 8 at Town Square. The one-mile fun run will begin at 6 p.m., with the 5K following at about 6:30 p.m.

Refreshments and snacks will be provided. Race bag pick-up will start at 4:45 p.m. at the race site.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the school’s junior and senior students’ mission trip to the Dominican Republic in January 2024.

The preregistration cost is $25 per person for the 5K and $10 per person for the one-mile fun run. Pre-registration is available through Tuesday, July 25. Visit the Riverside Christian School’s Facebook page.

Race day registration will be available from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. at the race site. Cost will be $30 per person for 5K participants and $15 for the one-mile fun run.

All registered runners will be eligible to win a door prize.

Alerus Center Gallery features ‘Beth Spencer Collection’

An art exhibit, “Beth Spencer Collection,” is on display through July 31 at the PAC Alerus Center Gallery, 1200 S. 42nd St.

The exhibit includes 13 artworks in the Public Arts Commision (PAC) Collection, according to Vickie Arndt, curator. PAC received this artwork from Spencer, an illustrator who put her own stamp on the art of photo manipulation, Arndt said.

“Exhibitions like these offer a valuable opportunity for the public to engage with art and experience the artist’s creative vision,” she said.

An exhibition of 13 artworks by Beth Spencer is on display through July 31 at the PAC Alerus Center Gallery. Contributed

Spencer, who began experimenting with Adobe Photoshop in 2006, was selected to receive the Mayor’s Choice Artist Award in 2019.

“I loved the genre, but knew almost from the start that if I wanted to make my mark in it, I’d have to do something a little different from what I’d seen so far,” Spencer has said about her work years ago. “To that end, I began playing with proportion and scale and trying to imbue my works with what is now my signature dark whimsy.”

Opening in August at the PAC Alerus Center Gallery will be an exhibit titled “Flowers through the Eyes of Warhol,” Arndt said.

For more information, contact info@publicartnd.org .

Art Council invites grant applications

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council is accepting grant applications from government entities and nonprofit organizations in its service area: Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.

Organizations’ arts activities that qualify for this opportunity include festivals, community theater projects, folk music entertainment, sponsorship of visual demonstrations, creative writing workshops, and many other activities that enhance the quality of life of people in this area.

Organizations can apply for one arts project at a time. Grant deadlines are July 31, Oct. 31 and Feb. 29. Grants range from $500 to $10,000.

For more information, visit www.NorthwestMinnesotaArtsCouncil.org or contact the council director, Mara Hanel, at director@NWArtsCouncil.org or call (218) 745-8886.