Warren’s Sky-Vu Drive In Theatre to celebrate 50th anniversary

WARREN, Minn. – The Sky-Vu Drive In Theatre will be celebrating its 50th anniversary from Tuesday to Sunday, July 18-23, in conjunction with the Marshall County Fair, according to Steve Novak, the theater’s co-owner.

On those days, admission to the movie theater will be $5 per person, said Novak, who lives in Minto, North Dakota.

On Wednesday, the theater will also sponsor a float in the fair’s parade, which starts at 6 p.m. in downtown Warren.

At Sky-Vu on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, patrons will be treated to some special menu items, such as homemade hamburgers, as well as tickets they can redeem for free movie passes, T-shirts and sweatshirts, he said.

During the fair week, Sky-Vu is showing “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on Friday and Saturday.

Movies begin at dusk, about 9:30 p.m., Novak said.

Drive-in theaters used to be a mainstay in American life in the mid-20th century, with families, couples and friends routinely piling into their vehicles to watch a movie under the stars, but they have been closing over time.

The Sky Vu has bucked that trend. It is one of five outdoor movie theaters in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Tourism. There are none in North Dakota; the last closed in 2012, according to DriveInMovie.com.

“We are one of the top 10 oldest (drive-in theaters) in the world still going,” Novak said.

The Sky Vu theater usually opens each spring in late April or early May, “after the snow and water are gone,” he said, and stays open into September. “We’re open seven days a week.”

In September, the movie start time shifts to 8 p.m.

For more information, go to the theater’s Facebook page or website, https://www.skyvumovies.com or call (218) 201-0329.