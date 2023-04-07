United Way plans Vegas-style event to support programs, services for area residents in need

GRAND FORKS – United Way is planning to host a casino-style fundraising event, the “Fabulous MGM Grand Forks,” on Saturday, April 22, at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

At the black-tie event, a wide variety of gaming, including blackjack and poker, and other entertainment – such as an inflatable skee-ball, progressive planko and paddle games – are planned, all to support United Way’s mission of helping local families in need.

Open to anyone 21 and older, the event will run from 7 p.m. to midnight.

While guests are enjoying an array of gaming and entertainment options, they will be treated to hors d’oeuvres, drinks and music served up by a live DJ.

They may also try their luck at the 50/50 raffle or bid on silent auction items, including Kenny Chesney concert tickets, a football signed by Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings, and UND hockey tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests will have the opportunity to win prizes, including a 65-inch TV and a floating water oasis, said Heather Novak, executive director of United Way of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Area.

Casino games are available for entertainment purposes only, according to the event announcement. Chips are given to patrons, in amounts based on donation level. No actual gambling will take place.

Proceeds from the event will be used to fund United Way programs and services that enhance the lives of children and families in the Greater Grand Forks area. Those programs include the Backpack program, providing weekend meals for those in need; the Larimore (North Dakota) Food Pantry; the Families First program, to address housing needs; and the Kids Closet; along with case management by United Way social workers; utilities and rent assistance.

Second annual event

This is the second annual Fantastic MGM Grand Forks event. The casino-style fundraiser was initially planned for spring 2020, but it had to be postponed then and the following year due to the pandemic, Novak said.

In 2022, the night of Las Vegas-type fun brought in a bit more than $48,000 to fund programs and services of the United Way, she said.

This year, the goal is $50,000, but ticket sales are already approaching that figure, so Novak expects revenue will exceed the goal, she said.

Many event-goers, especially women, say they’re “so excited” for the opportunity to dress up for this event, Novak said, although “you don’t have to wear a tux or a suit; if you have jeans and a nice shirt, that works.”

No sit-down program, with a speaker, is planned, she said. “It’s a very relaxed event.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Innovative ways to engage stakeholders

Fantastic MGM Grand Forks is just one example of United Way’s efforts to branch out and adopt new ways of engaging stakeholders, Novak said.

In 2020, when United Way leadership was considering plans for the event, the organization was in the process of transforming from a pass-through granting agency to a direct-service provider, she said.

“We knew, with that change, we also needed to re-evaluate our revenue streams. We needed to figure out how we were going to get out in the community to get people together,” she said. Fantastic MGM Grand Forks “was one way to change our revenue (stream).”

“We wanted people to come out and have fun,” she emphasized.

United Way also sponsors a “Trike War,” adult trike races, in the fall, she said. “(These events) are very out-of-the-box. And that was our goal: we really want people to come out and enjoy an event, but to learn what United Way is doing, how we’ve changed, what our programs do, and how their donations make a significant impact.”

So far, about 300 guests are expected to attend this year's Fantastic MGM Grand Forks; up to 300 more can be accommodated, Novak said.

Sponsors include Alerus Financial, Bank Forward, Happy Harry’s Bottle Shops, Rydell’s, Scheels and Thrivent.

Individual tickets, at $50 each, and various sponsorship packages for groups, which range from $1,000 to $5,000 and offer additional benefits, are also available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets are available at www.givegfegf.org/mgm .

For more information, contact Novak at United Way, (701) 775-8661 ext. 101.