Tickets on sale June 9 for Oak Ridge Boys concert at Fritz Auditorium

Tickets for the concert by the country music legends start at $39.50 plus applicable fees.

Oak Ridge Boys
Chester Fritz Auditorium on the UND campus
Contributed
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 4:00 PM

GRAND FORKS – Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, for the Oak Ridge Boys concert coming to the Chester Fritz Auditorium on Sept. 29, Betty Allen, auditorium director, has announced.

The concert is part of the Oak Ridge Boys “Front Porch Singin’ Tour.”

Tickets for the concert by the country music legends start at $39.50 plus applicable fees. They are available at the Chester Fritz Auditorium box office or online at www.Ticketmaster.com .

For more information, call the box office at (701) 777-4090.

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
