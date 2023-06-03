Tickets on sale June 9 for Oak Ridge Boys concert at Fritz Auditorium

GRAND FORKS – Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, for the Oak Ridge Boys concert coming to the Chester Fritz Auditorium on Sept. 29, Betty Allen, auditorium director, has announced.

The concert is part of the Oak Ridge Boys “Front Porch Singin’ Tour.”

Tickets for the concert by the country music legends start at $39.50 plus applicable fees. They are available at the Chester Fritz Auditorium box office or online at www.Ticketmaster.com .

For more information, call the box office at (701) 777-4090.