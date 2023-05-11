99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thief River Fall’s ‘Nordic Fest’ to celebrate Scandinavian heritage

Special events are planned daily through Friday, May 19.

20230509_162542.jpg
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 1:43 PM

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — The Snorre Lodge of the Sons of Norway kicks off its annual Nordic Fest on Saturday, May 13, with “Uff Da Day” at the Pioneer Village.

The festival activities include a smorgasbord dinner, a concert, the “Lutefisk Wars” movie, Viking reenactors, a dance, and a visiting speaker who will talk about Norwegian immigration to Thief River Falls.

Special events are planned daily through Friday, May 19. Flags representing Scandinavian countries and the Sami people will be flying throughout downtown from Friday through May 22, said Jan Strandlie, event organizer.

“Uff Da Day” on Saturday will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Guests will see Viking reenactors and lefse-making demonstrations, sample traditional Norwegian foods and more.

A 7 p.m. concert Monday at Northland Community and Technical College will feature Justin Spenner and his Near Norse Band from Minneapolis. Spenner won the Advanced Artist Division of the 2022 quadrennial voice competition of the Edvard Grieg Society of Minnesota. He and his band were on stage to welcome Norway’s Queen Sonja to Minneapolis last fall, Strandlie said.

On Tuesday, Debbie Miller will present a talk, “Norwegian Immigration to Thief River Falls,” at 7 p.m. at the Thief River Falls Library. Miller, who retired as a librarian with the Minnesota History Center, serves on the board of the Norwegian-American Historical Association. She spoke on the same topic recently in Hamar, Norway, Strandlie said.

Reservations for Wednesday’s Syttende Mai Smorgasbord torsk and pork chop buffet dinner are due Friday, May 12. Call (218) 686-0733. The dinner runs from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15. Seating is limited.

The movie “The Lutefisk Wars” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday in the NCTC auditorium. The comedy recounts the troubles that recently escalated in Newford, North Dakota, a small town heavily populated with Norwegian descendants. Karl Larsen says it all started when an odd, agitated old man knocked on his door.

The festival concludes Friday, May 19, with a dance at the Eagles Hall from 7 to 11 p.m. The Honky Tonk Troubadours, a classic country band, will perform; a lunch, for $7.50, will be served.



Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
