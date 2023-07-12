‘The Commonheart’ opens museum’s ‘Concerts in the Garden’ series

GRAND FORKS – Tickets are on sale for the 15th annual North Dakota Museum of Art’s “Concerts in the Garden,” a series of five outdoor performances at UND.

The series opens Tuesday, July 18 with “The Commonheart,” based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Other headliners are: Aug. 1 – “The Cactus Blossoms,” of Minneapolis; Aug. 8 – “Nicotine Dolls,” New York City; Aug. 15 – “Joslyn & The Sweet Compression,” Chicago; and Aug. 29 – “The Dank,” Grand Forks.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The opening act begins at 6 p.m. and the headliner at 7 p.m.

General admission is $15 and free for children 12 and younger. A season pass, with five tickets, is $62.50; a season pass with patron sponsorship is $162.50. Tickets are not date-specific and can be used at any of the five shows. Tickets are non-refundable.

Food, beer and wine are available on sight for purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT

No outside food or drinks are allowed. No coolers allowed. Smoking is not permitted on campus. Concerts will not be moved indoors in case of rain or wind. Parking at UND is free after 4:30 p.m.

Opening band opportunities are available. Contact Matthew Wallace, museum director.

For more information on the concert series, or for details on business sponsorship opportunities, call the museum at (701) 777-4195 or visit www.ndmoa.com .

SPA to present ‘Little Mermaid’ at Red River High School

The Summer Performing Arts (SPA) Company will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on Thursday-Sunday, July 13-16, in the Red River High School Performance Hall, 2211 17th Ave. S.

Performances begin at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

The show, directed by Alex Hovey, RRHS choir director, features students who will be 9th- and 10th-graders this fall.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories, the play is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages, according to advance publicity. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, bargains with the evil sea witch Ursula to trade her tail for legs so she may pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends to restore order under the sea.

The music, written by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, includes songs such as “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students and children. To purchase tickets, call (701) 746-2411.

Local artist to be honored as ‘Mayor’s Choice’

A reception to honor Grand Forks artist Senta Lauren Grzadzielewski, as the 2023 Mayor’s Choice Artist Award recipient, is planned for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Empire Arts Center.

Grzadzielewski’s “beautiful paintings embody the essence of Grand Forks and its surrounding rural area,” Mayor Brandon Bochenski said in a news release. “She captures the spirit and character of Grand Forks through her work which creates a meaningful connection between the art and the community it represents.”Her art resonates and evokes “a sense of pride, nostalgia, and connection among viewers,” he said. “It becomes a visual representation of the location’s identity and serves as a reminder of the characteristics that make Grand Forks a very special place to live.”

The Mayor’s Choice Artist Award was established by a former Grand Forks mayor, Dr. Michael Brown and his wife, Dr. Ann Brown, to show the city of Grand Forks’ commitment to and involvement with the arts.

Thursday’s event is hosted by the Public Arts Commission.

Free state park passes available at EGF Library

The East Grand Forks Campbell Library has two free passes to Minnesota state parks and trails available for checkout on adult cards in good standing.

The passes, good for seven days, are provided as part of a collaboration between the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota libraries. The passes, which must be checked out in person at the library, cannot be renewed.

There is a limit of one park pass per card per family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program is funded by a grant from Minnesota’s Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

City Band to present concert Thursday

“Showstoppers!” is the theme of the next City Band’s concert, which starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Myra Gazebo on the grounds of the Grand Forks County Historical Society, Belmont Road and 24th Avenue South.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to this free event.

The program will include 10 pieces that include “Highlights from The Music Man,” by Meredith Wilson, arranged by Alfred Reed; “Abba on Broadway,” arranged by Michael Brown; “Hollywood Milestones,” arranged by John Higgins; “Music for a Summer Night,” by Glenn Osser; “The Black Horse Troop,” a march by John Philip Sousa; and “Carnival of Venice,” by Herbert L. Clarke, featuring Joel Ness, trumpet soloist.

RCS to host ‘Family Camp’ movie at Warren drive-in theater

Riverside Christian School is hosting a movie, “Family Camp,” on Sunday and Monday, July 16 and 17, at the Sky-Vu drive theater in Warren, Minnesota, to raise funds for middle school students’ trip to Washington, D.C., in spring 2024.

The movie, which begins at dusk, or around 9:45 p.m., is a faith-based comedy featuring “The Skit Guys”. When her pastor encourages the congregation to sign up for a week away at family camp, Grace believes she’s found the cure for her imperfect clan – even if they’d all rather be anywhere but at rustic Camp Katokwah.

Admission is a free will offering, but suggested donations are $10 for adults and $8 for children. Kids ages 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. All donations will support the seventh- and eighth-graders’ trip to Washington, D.C. in spring ‘24.

The rain date is Tuesday, July 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crookston Community Theatre to present live radio play

The Crookston Community Theatre Radio Players will present “Vintage Hitchcock,” a live radio play by Joe Landry, at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, July 17-19, at the Crookston Eagles Club, 105 S. Broadway.

Tickets, $17 each, includes a dessert during intermission. Tickets are available through the CCT website, http://www.crookstoncommunitytheatre.org or at the door.

The stories are inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s early writing, including “The Lodger,” “Sabotage,” and “39 Steps.”

“For anyone reminiscing about suspense, mystery and murder, these stories are just the thing,” said Lynne Mullins, who is performing in the show.

Directed by Colleen MacRae, the performance will feature the voice talents of veteran actors and newcomers, including Mullins, Brandon Neibauer-Adams, Aryanna Ostgaard, James Pogatshnik, Arlie Rudnik and Linnea Schleussler.

Gaye Wick is production coordinator and the sound technicians are James Pogatshnik and Steve and Joe Kruger.

UND to host rocket design camp

UND will host an “Intro to Rocket Design” camp for students, ages 9 to 14, from Tuesday to Thursday, July 18 to 20. Students will learn how to build, design and test rockets for space travel using the Kerbal Space Program.

By the end of the course, students will have a better understanding of the challenges of sending a rocket into space and will be able to design a rocket to reach other planets, according to an announcement by the Dakota Science Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

The camp, which will be held at the UND College of Engineering and Mines, costs $100 per person. Instructors are engineering college ambassadors, led by Logan Proksch.

To register, go to https://engineering.und.edu/outreach/k-12/summer-camps .

Minnesota arts council grant-writing training session

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council is offering a grant-writing training session at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17. The training may be taken in person or online.

If necessary, arrangements can be made to receive the training at another time, according to an announcement from the arts council.

For more information, contact the NWMAC director, Mara Hanel, at director@NWArtsCouncil.org or call (218) 745-8886.