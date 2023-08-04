Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 4

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

State chapter of ‘Pilots for Christ’ to host annual golf ball drop, fly-in Sunday at Maddock Airport

The 11th annual ball drop is intended to express appreciation for “all that has been given to them through donations of time, talent, resources and funding,” according to a news release.

Pile of golf balls. 3d concept.
A pile of golf balls.
Grassetto/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 1:00 PM

MADDOCK, North Dakota — The JT Rice North Dakota Chapter of Pilots for Christ is hosting a free Golf Ball Drop and Celebration fly-in Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Maddock Airport.

Everyone is welcome to attend, either by flying or driving in, said the chapter president, Patrick Tracy of Maddock.

The organization’s members are hosting the 11th annual ball drop to express appreciation for “all that has been given to them through donations of time, talent, resources and funding,” Tracy said in a news release.

Free golf ball drop tickets will be distributed Sunday. The number on each ticket matches the number on one of the balls.

From airplanes, chapter members “drop 300 to 400 balls,” Tracy said, “and the one (that lands) closest to the pin wins first prize, the second closest wins second prize, and so on.” Pins are placed throughout the airport property.

First prize is a flat-top grill and second prize is an electric scooter. Altogether, 15 prizes will be awarded during the event, which also features speakers and musical entertainment.

An all-faith worship service is set for 10 a.m., with the ball drop to follow. The free will donation during the service will go to the Feed My Starving Children organization.

After the golf ball drop, guests will be invited to take free airplane and helicopter rides.

“Bring your family out. We’ll be giving rides until 5 or 6 p.m.,” Tracy said. “It’s a great family-fun day.”

A free lunch will feature pulled pork on bakery buns, baked beans, macaroni salad, potato salad, potato chips, water, coffee and ice cream bars for dessert, he said.

Organizers are expecting about 250 to 300 people to attend the celebration and 50 and 100 planes to fly in. The 3,000-foot cement runway and new taxiway at the Maddock Airport will accommodate a wide variety of airplanes, Tracy said.

In the past, the event has drawn pilots from Wyoming, Washington, Michigan, South Dakota and North Dakota.

The state chapter of Pilots for Christ is named for a young man, J.T. Rice, from Maddock who graduated with honors from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He died in an airplane crash, Tracy said.

After Rice’s death, Tracy wanted to do something meaningful to commemorate the man’s life, so he started the state chapter of Pilots for Christ 12 years ago, he said. He launched the golf ball drop and fly-in as a fund-raising event.

The group — which has about 80 members, not all of whom are pilots — provide free air and ground transportation to patients who are seeking treatment at distant medical facilities; terminally ill patients seeking to return home to family; and others with valid, urgent transportation needs.

The “very active” organization is always in need of pilots willing to help serve the citizens of North Dakota, Tracy said. If interested, contact him at thegrocer@gondtc.com .

His involvement in the state chapter of Pilots for Christ “has been a blessing in my life,” he said. "I've gotten so much more out of than I've given."

Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
