Spirit Lake Casino to host rock and metal concerts Saturday and Sunday

SAINT MICHAEL — Spirit Lake Casino & Resort will hold concerts Aug. 12 and 13, featuring the performers Slaughter, Quiet Riot, Hairball, Warrant, Lita Ford and Firehouse.

Saturday’s concert, featuring Slaughter, Quiet Riot and Hairball, will begin at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.. Sunday's concert, featuring Warrant, Lita Ford and Firehouse, will begin at 4:30 p.m., with doors opening at 3 p.m. A one-day ticket costs $80 and a two-day package ticket costs $150.

Read more stories







Each of the performing acts at these concerts are a part of the metal and rock genres. Slaughter is known for it songs “Up all Night” and “Fly to the Angels.” Quiet Riot is the first heavy metal band to be No. 1 on the pop chart on BillBoard Magazine. Hairball is a band with performances that act as homage to other popular musical artists, like KISS, Queen and Motley Crue. Warrant is known for its hit song “Heaven.” Lita Ford, a previous member of the band the Runaways, served as a founding member and guitarist. FireHouse won the 1991 American Music Award for Best New Hard Rock/Metal Band.

Allyson Smitten of the Devils Lake Chamber of Commerce says events like these boost business in the area.

“That brings a lot of business into our restaurants and hotels,” she said. “There’s also more people walking around our community as well and giving our other stores some benefit from that.”

