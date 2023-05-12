Sons of Norway to host in-person Syttende Mai celebration in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS – The Gyda Varden Sons of Norway Lodge will host its annual Syttende Mai celebration – at an in-person event – from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at 1401 Ninth Ave. S.

This is the first time an in-person celebration will be held since the onset of the COVID pandemic, said Marianne Knudson, lodge president.

“We are incredibly excited to host the in-house (Syttende Mai) celebration,” said Knudson, a native of Norway. “While the take-out (luncheons) we have offered the last two years were fun and a great way to celebrate, being able to celebrate in person, together, feels more like a proper Syttende Mai celebration.

“Syttende Mai in Norway is all about being together.”

On Wednesday, the lodge will be offering a “Taste of Norway” lunch platter, including a Norwegian-style smorbrod (or sandwich), two Norwegian cookies, one lefse, and a choice of blotkake (Norwegian birthday cake) or a cup of riskrem (ricecream), with a soda, coffee or water, Knudson said. The cost is $15 per person.

Guests may add an extra smorbrod, blotkake and/or riskrem to the platter for $5 each.

The types of smorbrod available are: salmon (rokelaks), brown goat cheese, ham, egg salad or shrimp salad.

The luncheon event is cash only. No reservations are necessary. Meals will be served on a first come, first served basis.

The lodge is also selling tickets, $1 each, for a raffle through Wednesday, May 17. Prizes are a lefse grill, a $50 gift card to the Stabo store in Fargo, and a handmade Norwegian-themed traveling coffee cup. The winner will be announced Thursday, May 18, Knudson said.

Syttende Mai, or “17 of May” in Norwegian, is Norway’s Constitution Day, or “Grunnlovsdagen”. The constitution of Norway, signed at Eidsvoll, Norway on May 17, 1814, declared Norway as an independent nation.