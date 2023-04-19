Red River brings ‘Newsies: The Musical’ to Performance Hall stage

GRAND FORKS — Audience members who attend Red River High School’s production of “Newsies: The Musical” may be somewhat surprised to see a “very dance-heavy show,” said Alex Hovey, the show’s director and choral music teacher at RRHS.

“They’re used to really great singing and great acting in Red River shows, (but) for the last couple years, we haven’t done a ton of dancing, and so this is a new realm for the audience and for the cast and everybody involved,” Hovey said. “So I think that will be really cool to see all that work pay off.”

The musical opens Thursday, April 20, and runs through Sunday, April 23, in the school’s Performance Hall. Curtain time is 7 p.m. for Thursday-Saturday performances and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and students, are available at gfps.ludus.com or at the door.

The show features “really high-powered singing, high-energy singing,” said Hovey, who’s directing the show with Alex Barta, RRHS choral music and theater teacher. ”I think seeing a show that heavily features dance is going to be different and interesting for our audiences.”

Working on the show "Newsies: The Musical" gave RRHS students a sense of what life was like for kids trying to sell newspapers on the streets of New York City in 1899, said Alex Hovey, who's directing the show with Alex Barta. Photo by Allison Peterson

“Newsies: The Musical” was inspired by an actual event, the Newsboys Strike in 1899 in New York City. Although the play doesn’t delve into issues like union activity or child labor laws, the story does give students the sense of what life might have been like on the streets of New York in the late 1890s and early 1900s, “with kids running around trying to sell papers and make money to eat, and a lot of homelessness (among) those kids,” Hovey said. It recounts the role of Joseph Pulitzer, wealthy magnate who owns the newspaper, "comparatively to the 'little nobodies' who work for him," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The play, based on the 1992 musical film “Newsies,” opened on Broadway in 2012 and closed in 2014 after 1,004 performances. With lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein, it features “really great music” by Alan Menken, renowned songwriter for many Disney films.

About 70 RRHS students in 9-12 grades — 55 cast members and 15 crew members — plus the four-member directing team and box office personnel are involved in the production, he said.

Leading actors include Ryan Nordhagen as Jack Kelly, the Newsies’ strike organizer and romantic lead, and Jada Jensen, who plays reporter Katherine Plummer.

A group of 19 students form the “core newsies,” who perform major dance numbers and scenes with speaking parts, he said. “The chorus comes on for the large numbers.”

Red River High School's production of "Newsies: The Musical," involving more than 70 students in grades 9-12, has given the actors the opportunity to learn a lot more about dance under choreographer Jill Kadrmas, said Alex Hovey, who's directing the show with Alex Barta. Photo by Allison Peterson

“We are very new to a dance show, (so) there’s a lot of really great learning going on on legitimate dancing,” Hovey said. “We’ve often do shows that involve movement, but not as much heavy dancing. (For certain scenes) the students have had to spend a lot of time learning how to tap dance.”

Hovey and Barta recruited Jill Kadrmas, choir teacher at Central Middle School in East Grand Forks and dance teacher with the North Dakota Ballet Company, to choreograph the show.

“In fact, before we even picked ‘Newsies,’ we contacted Jill and said if you’re not on board, we’re not doing this show,” Hovey said, “because it would not have worked.”

Kadrmas tapped juniors Abbey Kinneberg and Ginny Hutton as dance captains “and they’ve been tremendous, kind of leading their classmates and their friends — which is a difficult thing for a kid to do — to teach them and correct them, and they’ve done an incredible job,” Hovey said. “Without those two whipping the kids into shape, we wouldn’t be where we are.”

ADVERTISEMENT