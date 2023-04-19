North Dakota Museum of Art, on UND's campus, to host clarinet-piano concert

GRAND FORKS – Acclaimed clarinetist Narek Arutyunian and pianist Steven Beck, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the North Dakota Museum of Art on the UND campus.

The performance is part of the Museum’s “Myra Presents: Sunday Concerts in the Galleries” series.

The concert program will include work by Leonard Bernstein, Gerald Finzi, Ernest Chausson, Carl Maria von Weber, as well as klezmer music by Bela Kovacs. Klezmer has its roots in Jewish folk music. A reception will follow the concert.

The Washington Post touted Arutyunian as an artist who “reaches passionate depths with seemingly effortless technical prowess, beguiling sensitivity and an energetic stage presence,” according to a news release from the Museum.

A native of Armenia, Arutyunian moved with his family to Moscow when he was 3. He has won First Prizes in the International Young Musicians Competition in Prague and the Musical Youth of the Planet Competition in Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Beck, piano, will perform with Narek Arutyunian in concert beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the North Dakota Museum of Art. Contributed

Beck has performed as soloist and chamber musician at the Kennedy Center, Alice Tully Hall and the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, and on the New York Philharmonic Ensembles Series and WNYC.

Tickets are $35 for non-members; $30 for members; and $10 for students and military. Admission is free for K-12 teachers and children 12 and younger. They are available at www.ndmoa.com or may be purchased at the door 30 minutes before the concert. A limited number of free tickets are available for K-12 teachers. Reserve the ticket at least 24 hours in advance by emailing chambermusic@ndmoa.com .

The visiting musicians are also scheduled to perform a young audience concert Monday, April 24, at the Performing Arts Center in Northwood, North Dakota, for Northwood students.

For more information, call the museum at (701) 777-4195.

RRHS to host ‘Grand Cities Idol’ on Monday

Red River High School will host “Grand Cities Idol” at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24 in the Performance Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is general admission.

Tickets, priced at $10, can be purchased at the door, or in advance at East Grand Forks, Red River and Grand Forks Central high schools.

The event will feature the top five acts from each of the “Idol” contests held earlier this year at those three high schools. Audience members will vote for their top three acts, said Geoff Mercer, head of the music department at Grand Forks Central High School. Officials tally all the scores and announce the top three vote-getters Tuesday, April 25.

A traveling trophy, which currently resides at Grand Forks Central, is given to the winning school, Mercer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The competition, which has been held at Central since 2008, was created by Paul Barta, Brad Sherwood, Dean Opp, Allison Peterson, Shelley Bares and Mercer “as a way to give our students another opportunity to perform, and our audiences another opportunity to support these outstanding musicians,” Mercer said.

Kubrick Film Series planned for Empire Arts Center

The Empire Arts Center is planning a Stanley Kubrick Film Series beginning Sunday, April 23.

Films scheduled to be shown are: “A Clockwork Orange” – April 23, “The Shining” – April 30, “Eyes Wide Shut” – May 7, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” – May 14. Screenings begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $8 per person. Empire Film Club members are admitted free.

Jake Larson, of Grand Forks, will host the series, by introducing the film and leading discussion after the film is shown.

“Kubrick films are this great combination of art and commerce, in that they’re hugely popular, yet he never cheapened his work to ensure that popularity,” Larson said. “As such, I think he is the perfect director to showcase in our town.”

“For their time, these films were quite transgressive, and in my view they still are, due to the deep truth they hit upon. This makes them sometimes extremely uncomfortable” to watch, he said, “but it also speaks to their quality that, despite this, they are each now recognized as classic films.”

Downtown Axe is sponsoring the series, said Debra Pflughoeft-Hassett, executive director of the Empire Arts Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

UND bands presents ‘Music From Around The World’

The UND Wind Ensemble and University Band will present a concert, “Music From Around The World,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Chester Fritz Auditorium on the UND campus.

The program will showcase composers and music from an array of countries and cultures, said James Popejoy, UND director of bands.

Flutist Sarah Curtiss, a UND graduate, will be the featured guest soloist with both ensembles.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, will be conducted by Popejoy and graduate student Juanita Caballero Casas.

James Popejoy, UND director of bands, conducts the UND Wind Ensemble in this archival photo. Contributed

In addition to patriotic and contemporary music by American composers, the bands will perform music from Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, England, Ecuador, Italy, Peru, Scotland and Ukraine, Popejoy said.

The concert will be livestreamed on the UND music department website, www.und.edu/music .

For more information, call the UND bands office at (701) 777-2815 or email james.popejoy@und.edu .

Arts council presents ‘The Art of Addiction’ exhibit

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council is hosting “The Art of Addiction” exhibit through April 28 at Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ceramic pieces by Roseau potter Kate Hammer are among the artworks in "The Art of Addiction" exhibit on display through April 28 at the Northwest Minnesota Council on the Arts Gallery at the Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls. Contributed

The exhibit features the ceramic art of Roseau potter Kate Hammer and other art pieces by northwest Minnesota artists Courtney Olson of Crookston, Mara Hanel of Warren, and Karrie Taie of Roseau.

“For me, this exhibit symbolizes healing and growth as an artist and person living in recovery,” Hammer said in a news release.

In this artwork, titled "We do Recover," Kate Hammer said, "Each small glass-fused tile represents a person in recovery." The tiles started as hollowed out shells and then were filled with multiple combinations of crushed glass, she said, likening her journey from addiction, which "turned me into an empty shell," to recovery. "Like these tiles, every single recovery is unique." Contributed

The exhibit also includes nine 12-by-12-inch canvas paintings created by residents of the Northwestern Apartments, a transitional living facility in Crookston, as part of a workshop led by artist Trey Everett. The workshop’s general theme was addiction and recovery.

Many residents come to this facility from inpatient mental health facilities, homeless shelters, substance use programs and incarceration, Mike Anderson, NWA manager, said.

They are in the process of dealing with mental health and substance use problems, so “inclusion in this art therapy project was a great way for residents to ‘go deeper’ ” and connect with others, Anderson said. “One of the keys to recovery is connection, and this project provided that, in addition to a personal and therapeutic experience.”

Alerus to host ‘Toughest Monster Truck Tour’

The “Toughest Monster Truck Tour” is coming to the Alerus Center at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Six monster trucks will compete on an all-dirt track in the wheelie, racing and freestyle contests to determine which will be named the “Toughest Monster Truck.”

Two brand-new trucks, the Maximus and the Dozer; the monster-sized dump truck Dirt Crew; the alligator-themed Tailgator; Rat Attack; and Monster will compete.

The family-friendly event also will feature the high-flying tricks and stunts of “Freestyle Motocross,” according to a news release from the Alerus Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

A “pit party” is planned for 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, when fans can walk on the dirt track, see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, take selfies and get autographs. Pit passes are available for free at Tire One Auto Center and participating Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations.

Tickets for the show are available at the Alerus Center box office or at www.touchestmonstertrucks.com .