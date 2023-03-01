North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival plans screenings

GRAND FORKS — The North Dakota Human Rights Film and Arts Festival will feature film screenings at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Empire Arts Center, 415 DeMers Ave. Doors open a half-hour before the film showing.

The free event will feature experimental and animated films.

The closing reception, with hors d’oeuvres, is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday, March 2, with a formal program at 5:30 p.m.

The art exhibition, which opened Feb. 9 at the Empire Arts Center, features 75 artists worldwide, each of whom uses their specific medium to address human rights, civil rights or social justice issues.

Grand Forks artist Hillary Kempenich is the 2023 Invited Artist for the NDHRFF traveling art exhibition, which opened in January at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo and will travel throughout the state until January 2024. Kempenich, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is an Anishinaabe multidisciplinary artist, culture-bearer and advocate who works to empower Indigenous people. Her work, titled “Power of Ikwe,” is displayed in the exhibition, which highlights the work of artists and avant-garde experimental filmmakers and animators.

Submissions for the film festival, which opened in November at the historic Fargo Theatre, are being accepted via FilmFreeway through May 31.

March 8 event to highlight community pandemic response

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks Herald columnist Chuck Haga, adjunct instructor in journalism at UND, will host an event focused on the community response to the pandemic beginning at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, at Empire Arts Center.

The free event, titled “The Power of Our Community: How UND and Greater Grand Forks Took on the Pandemic,” will include remarks by UND President Andy Armacost and a video collection of interviews and photos that will serve as a historical archive of how the community came together to navigate the pandemic.

At the request of Armacost, Haga interviewed more than 50 UND and local residents about the community’s response and how people were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

A new pandemic exhibit is on display at the Empire Arts Center.

Refreshments will be served.

YMCA Soup Feed planned for March 4

The Altru Family YMCA will sponsor a Soup Feed on Saturday, March 4, at the VFW, 312 DeMers Ave., East Grand Forks. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Everyone is invited to stop in and sample a variety of soups made by volunteer chefs, and vote for your favorite, organizers say.

The event is free; a freewill offering is encouraged.

Proceeds will be used to support scholarship assistance to allow youth to participate in programs such as basketball, soccer, volleyball, swim lessons and other activities, according to Caitlin Volkmann, YMCA sports director.

For more information, contact her at cvolkmann@gfymca.org or call (701) 775-2586.

NVYO to present concert Sunday

The Northern Valley Youth Orchestras will present the “Elements” concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Empire Arts Center in downtown Grand Forks.

As part of their 12th season, the symphony orchestras will present a variety of descriptive and dramatic works, highlighting various instruments and other elements of symphonic music, said Naomi Welsh, NVYO executive director.

General admission tickets are available at the door at a suggested minimum donation of $5, or whatever attendees can afford.

Members of the Northern Valley Youth Orchestras perform in a past concert at the Empire Arts Center in Grand Forks. Contributed

The program will include works by Stella Sung, Leroy Anderson, Jacob Shay and Jose Mauricio Nunes Garcia, as well as arrangements of Bizet, Tchaikovsky and Richard Rogers.

The NVYO Symphony is conducted by Kevin Sutterlin, with assistance from Sarah Harlow. The Philharmonic is led by Kara Hartten and assistant Katie Svendson. Both groups include string, wind, brass and percussion musicians from a dozen area communities.

For more information, contact Welsh at info@novyo.org or go online to www.nvyo.org .

The UND Wind Ensemble is shown in a past performance at the Chester Fritz Auditorium. Contributed

UND music groups to perform Tuesday

The UND Wind Ensemble and University Band will perform in concert Tuesday, March 7, at the Chester Fritz Auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public. The concert, under the direction of James Popejoy, will be livestreamed on the UND music department’s website, www.und.edu/music .

The concert will showcase the music of Eric Ewazen, composer in residence at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City, along with the UND faculty brass quintet, the Dakota Brass.

The University Band will perform classic repertoire selections by John Philip Sousa and Jacques Offenbach, as well as compositions by Brian Balmages and John Mackey.

The UND Wind Ensemble will perform works by William Pitts, Jodie Bradshaw, Timothy Mahr, and award-winning composer David Maslanka.

For more information, contact the UND Bands office at (701) 777-2815 or email james.popejoy@und.edu .

Symphony to present concert Sunday

The Greater Grand Forks Symphony Orchestra will perform in concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Masonic Center, 423 Bruce Ave., near downtown Grand Forks.

The symphony, under the direction of Maestro Alejandro Drago, will present a program titled “Eternal Paris: La ville lumiere”.

Guest artist will be Nariaki Sugiura, piano, a member of the UND music faculty.

Nariaki Sugiura, a member of the UND music faculty, will be the featured guest artist at the Greater Grand Forks Symphony Orchestra concert Sunday, March 5, at the Masonic Center. Contributed

The program includes Haydn’s “Symphony No. 85 in Bb major”; Mozart’s “Symphony No. 31 in D major”; Ravel’s “Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major”; and Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” which will feature a choreographed performance by members of the North Dakota Ballet Company.

Tickets are available at the door, or may be purchased in advance at Popplers Music, in the Grand Cities Mall at South Washington and 17th Avenue, or online at www.ggfso.org/tickets . Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (65 and older), $15 for military, and $5 for students with ID and children 15 and younger.

UND to host Juilliard composer in residency

Eric Ewazen, composer in residence at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City, will conduct a residency Monday-Wednesday, March 6-8, in the UND Music Department, said Joel Pugh, teaching associate professor.

Concerts featuring his music are planned for 7:30 p.m. each evening – the Brass Chamber Recital, Monday, March 6, at the Campbell Recital Hall; the University Band and Wind Ensemble concert, Tuesday, March 7, at the Chester Fritz Auditorium; and the Chamber Recital, Wednesday, March 8, at the Campbell Recital Hall.

All concerts are free and open to the public.

Eric Ewazen, composer in residence at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City, is conducting a residency from Monday to Wednesday, March 6-8, at the UND music department. Contributed

Ewazen, who first visited UND in 2018, has been teaching at Juilliard since 1980, Pugh said. “We are fortunate to have him return to UND. He is considered one of the world’s leading composers for virtually every medium of music.”

His music has been performed by ensembles and soloists around the world, and his brass compositions, which have been commissioned by some of America’s best brass performers, comprise the standard repertoire for virtually every brass performer, he said.

Ewazen has been the guest composer for several international music festivals which celebrate brass instruments, Pugh said.

At UND, Ewazen will be working with everyone in the music department, with three gala evening concerts highlighting this event, Pugh said. He will lead discussions with students and faculty members, conduct masterclasses, and perform his music.

As a teacher of composition and music theory at Juilliard, he has mentored many young musicians, Pugh said, including Molly Yeh and Nick Hagen, a rural East Grand Forks couple who met at Juilliard and later married. Award-winning cookbook author Yeh is the star of the Food Network’s “Girl Meets Farm” and recently opened Bernie’s restaurant in East Grand Forks.

For more information, contact the UND music department at (701) 777-2644.