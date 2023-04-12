North Dakota Ballet Company to present ‘Sleeping Beauty’

GRAND FORKS – The North Dakota Ballet Company and Academy will present its spring show, “The Sleeping Beauty Ballet,” on Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, at the Empire Arts Center, 415 DeMers Ave.

The production, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, will feature dancers from the organization’s Youth Ballet Company.

Tickets, $18 for adults and $15 for students, are available at the Empire Arts Center box office.

The ballet company performed this show 10 years ago, said Lauren Arneson, executive director of the North Dakota Ballet Company, “so it is fun to bring back this classical production that originally premiered in 1890.”

Sydney Rygg, plays Princess Aurora in "The Sleeping Beauty Ballet," which will be presented Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, at the Empire Arts Center. Photo by Reeves Photography

One of the most famous ballets, "The Sleeping Beauty Ballet" features an original score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Arneson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local production “will include many joyful characters, along with the villain fairy, Carabosse,” said Lauren Paulson, academy and artistic director.

“This show is extremely challenging to perform as a dancer,” Paulson said. “The choreography and musicality is complex, but our dancers are doing a phenomenal job. I can’t wait for the community to see all the hard work and dedication of our dancers come to life on the stage.”

Adelle Erickson, as Lilac Fairy, strikes a pose in "The Sleeping Beauty Ballet," to be presented this weekend by the North Dakota Ballet Company. Reeves Photography

The North Dakota Ballet Company’s Youth Ballet Company dancers, ages 8 to 18, participate in an intensive curriculum that provides them with additional performance opportunities and advanced training in classical and other ballet styles, Arneson said.

UND presents ‘The Conference on the Birds’

The UND Theatre Arts Department will present “The Conference of the Birds” next week at the Burtness Theater. The performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, April 18-22.

From left, Patrick Cote, as Peacock; Stevee Wittlieb, as Hoopoe, and Tacy Crawford, as Dove, perform in "The Conference of the Birds," which will be presented by the UND Theatre Arts Department from April 18 to 22 at the Burtness Theater on the UND campus. Contributed

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, seniors, and adult military with an ID. Student military with ID are free. For tickets, go to https://burtness.und.edu or call the box office at (701) 777-2587.

The play, written by Peter Brook and Jean-Claude Carriere, is based on the 12th century epic poem by Farid ud-Din Attar, said Brad Reissig, associate chairman of the Department of Theatre Arts.

It is the story of birds that gather to decide who should be their sovereign, Reissig said in a news release. Each bird represents a characteristic that prevents humankind from attaining enlightenment.

Tacy Crawford, as Dove (left), and Stevee Wittlieg, as Hoopoe, are leading actors in "The Conference of the Birds." Contributed

The play, which closes the department’s 2022-23 season, is directed by Egla Hassan, a theater professor at Western Illinois University. Hassan last directed UND’s production of “Sweeney Todd” in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Cote, plays Peacock, in "The Conference of the Birds," the final production in the UND Theatre Arts Department's 2022-23 season. Contributed

Special Olympics to host ‘Dancing for Special Stars’

The Special Olympics North Dakota organization is presenting “Dancing for Special Stars,” a fundraising event, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Empire Arts Center.

This 13th annual production is a dance contest patterned after the popular TV show “Dancing with the Stars.” The event is sold out, but donations are still being accepted online at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/DFSS or by calling Special Olympics, (701) 746-0331, according to Deb Leier, director of field services.

For the contest, area celebrities are paired with local dance instructors. Each couple performs a dance of their choice. Audience members vote on their favorite team. The team with the most votes – based on donations, audience members’ votes and judges’ scores – wins the competition.

Audience members can buy additional points at the event for $1 per point to go to their favorite couple or couples.

Participating couples are: Tom Campbell and Jill Kadrmas, Adam Helgeson and Taylor Vasek, Kamrin Macki and Franklin Wickstrom, Anthony Miller and Adelyn Emter, Carson Muth and Michala Hodnefield, married couple Ben and Alexandra Quanrud, Anna Rosburg and Jurie Visagie, and Ryan Wall and Alicia Bullinger.

Student Art Show planned at Columbia Mall

More than 4,000 artworks are on display at the Student Art Show presented by ArtWise through April 22 at Columbia Mall.

The show, in seven gallery spaces, features artworks by students at Grand Forks public elementary schools; Central Valley School District; Sacred Heart, Holy Family and St. Michael’s schools; and Larimore Public School.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show features artworks by students in elementary through high school grades. All schools in Grand Forks County and East Grand Forks were invited to participate in the show, said Rita Haag, ArtWise director.

Several art forms are exhibited, including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture and chalk, Haag said.

”We are excited to showcase K-12 artwork at Columbia Mall,” she said. The show “gives children and youth the chance to see their artwork on display with (that of) many others their age. We are so proud of the young artists … ”

ArtWise is also offering art activities for families from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, and from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16. The Artmaking Weekend features many make-and-take activities, demonstrations by local artists and arts organizations, the Grand Forks Public Library and the proposed children’s museum.

Fritz to presents family-friendly show

The Chester Fritz Auditorium on the UND campus is presenting a show for kids, “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

After one and a half years in school, Junie B. Jones is writing a book on everything you need to know – from bus rules and Band-Aids to carpools and cookies. Junie and her friends offer essential advice on surviving and thriving in style.

With a bottomless grab-bag of tips, tricks and trip-ups, Junie B. shares her hard-won expertise and shows everyone how school is sometimes scary, sometimes super-fun, and always something to sing about.

Tickets, $23, are available at www.Ticketmaster.com , charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or at the Fritz box office, 3475 University Ave., or call (701) 777-4090 or 800-375-4068. For more information, visit www.cfa.und.edu .

ADVERTISEMENT