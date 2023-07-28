North Dakota Ballet Company teams win ‘National Grand Champions’ title for first time

GRAND FORKS — Members of the North Dakota Ballet Company Competition Teams won first place, earning the title “National Grand Champions” for the first time, at the Celebration Talent Competition National Finals last week in Duluth, said Laura Arneson, NDBC executive director.

“(It) is just incredible for them to achieve such an honor,” Arneson said.

NDBC also received second place overall with the Diamond Competition Team’s performance of a senior small-group lyrical piece, titled “Disconnected.” Those dancers are Laural Anderson, Lindsey Anderson, Adelle Erickson, Ginny Hutton and Sydney Rud.

At nationals, 23 dancers from the NDBC competition teams competed in a variety of category styles, age groups and levels, she said. Individual dancers and teams “took home numerous category wins, overall wins, along with outstanding adjudication recognitions and special judges’ awards.”

NDBC dancers selected to compete as “Dancer of the Year” are Sydney Rud, Laurel Anderson, Grace Orr, AnaLynn Suedel and Hailey Kalis, Arneson said. They all took part in the semifinals and convention class throughout the Nationals week, July 12-17.

The Diamond and Jade competition teams achieved the highest honor of the competition, scoring the highest out of more than 500 routines. They received the title of 2023 National Champions with their “Into the Dark” contemporary teen large-group piece, Arneson said. Those team members are Laural Anderson, Lindsey Anderson, Adelle Erickson, Ginny Hutton, Sydney Rud, Elsa Dudley, Grace Orr, Sasha Poltavski, Lauren Speidel and AnaLynn Suedel.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the hard work of these teams, competing against hundreds of routines and studios around the country – (and) the outstanding choreography and instruction from our dance faculty,” Arneson said.

Other NDBC dancers who attended the national competition event are Isabelle Cebula, Seren Gibbs, Jocelyn Jacobson, Melanie Kayl, Jada Stafford, Ashley Anderson, Kate Bukowski, Piper Gibbs, Elizabeth Nelson, Ana Warne, Tia Young and Carly Anderson.

Members of the North Dakota Ballet Company pose for photos, with their trophy, after winning the top prize in the Celebration Talent Competition National Finals recently at the Duluth Convention Center. Contributed

“I was so incredibly proud watching all of our dancers shine on stage,” said Lauren Paulsen, NDBC artistic director and Academy director. “They are more than just performers; they truly are young artists who have an obvious passion and love for dance.”

Dance student Adelle Erickson, who graduated from Climax-Shelly High School in May, said, “Competing at nationals is such a fun experience. I always look forward to the years that we attend it. Doing well at this high of a level and seeing your hard work pay off is really special.”

North Dakota Ballet Company dancers performing a routine for the Celebration Talent Competition National Finals recently in Duluth. Contributed

The NDBC Competition Teams are led by Natalie Koch and assistant Katlyn Ramseth, Arneson said. “Koch artistically drives all of the choreography for the groups and solo entries, and provides outstanding instruction, along with team-building and outstanding technique for the dancers.”

About the dancers’ triumph at Nationals, Koch said, “This is such a special moment for us. I am so proud and honored to coach such a wonderful group of kids.”

The dancers have put “endless hours” into their routines, Koch said, “and it’s a wonderful feeling to be recognized for their hard work. These dancers genuinely love and support each other, which is a reflection of the culture of NDBC. That bond goes a long way in taking home an award like this.”

Here, members of the NDBC Competition Teams perform a routine, titled "Into the Dark," for the Celebration Talent Competition National Finals recently held in Duluth, Minnesota. Contributed

A former NDBC dancer, Koch earned a degree in dance at Hofstra University and instructed dance and competition teams on the coasts before returning to the Midwest, said Arneson, who praised Koch’s coaching abilities and leadership.

“We are so grateful to have such a tremendous artist and individual leading our competition teams,” she said. “Her work is breathtaking, and she creates such a positive and rewarding environment for our dancers to grow and flourish.”

The NDBC Competition Teams qualified for Nationals based on their performances at the regional competitions this past spring in Duluth. They qualified to participate in convention classes, Dancer of the Year finals, and the final showdown, Arneson said.

North Dakota Ballet Company Competition Teams earned first and second place honors at the Celebration Talent Competition National Finals held recently in Duluth, Minnesota. Contributed