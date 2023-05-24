Museum of Art at UND hosts photography exhibit 

GRAND FORKS — An exhibition featuring the photography of Alex Webb and Rebecca Norris Webb continues through July 9 at the North Dakota Museum of Art, 261 Centennial Drive, UND campus.

In the exhibition, titled “The Great Open, Photographs from North Dakota,” the creative partners bring together two linked yet distinctive visions of the state, according to a museum announcement.

Rebecca Norris Webb takes a poetic and intimate look at the natural world of North Dakota. Her work often explores those places where the natural world and one’s inner landscape meet, especially during times of change, upheaval and shifting weather – both meteorological and metaphysical. She often interweaves her text and photographs in her eight books, most notably with her monograph, “My Dakota: An Elegy for My Brother Who Died Unexpectedly.”

Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine and National Geographic, and is in the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Cleveland Museum of Art and the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York.

Her eighth book, Night Calls, retraces the route her father made as a 102-year-old country doctor through the same rural county where they both were born.

Alex Webb is the author of 20 books, including The Suffering of Light, a survey book of 30 years of his color photographs. His other books include Amazon, Istanbul and La Calle: Photographs from Mexico, and a collaborative book, Violet Isle: A Duet of Photographs from Cuba with Rebecca Norris Webb.

His work has been exhibited in museums worldwide, including the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

He has captured images in more than 50 countries and 200 cities around the world, sometimes commissioned by museums and other cultural institutions as well as magazines such as National Geographic, Geo, and The New York Times Magazine. During trips to North Dakota in August 2019 and August 2022, he photographed in parks, neighborhoods and flea markets in the more populated communities, including Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck and Williston.

This exhibition is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, through the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Region.

YMCA to host block party

The Altru Family YMCA is planning a neighborhood block party from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, in its parking lot. The event is free and open to the public.

Games, music, food and door prizes will be available outdoors and guests are invited to use the open gym indoors.

YMCA staff members will serve grilled hot dogs, chips and drinks while supplies last.

For more information, contact Bob McWilliams at bmcwilliams@gfymca.org or (701) 775-2586.

Dakota Science Center to offer STEM program for kids

The Dakota Science Center is offering a variety of STEM programs for children this summer at Grand Forks Public Library, according to Laura Munski, the center’s executive director.

All programs are free; registration is required. Registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis; some sessions have already been filled.

The FIRST LEGO League Explore team classes, open to kids ages 6 to 10, start June 5. Each team of 16 students will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. for one week (Monday-Thursday) in June and July, except for the Fourth of July week.

An additional Astro Camp is planned for kids ages 6 to 8. It will meet from 11 a.m. to noon July 10-12, according to Aaron Stefanich, children’s librarian.

All programs will meet in the conference room at Grand Forks Public Library.

For more information, contact Munski at dakota.science@gmail.com , call (701) 772-8207, or visit the Dakota Science Center’s Facebook page.

Popular show coming to Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS – Hey, have you heard? Tony Nunzio and Valentina Vitale are getting married – and everyone is invited.

In this Herald photo from earlier this spring, the marquee on Grand Forks' Empire Arts Center promotes "Tony ‘n’ Tina’s Wedding,” which opens June 23. Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald

The nuptial celebration of a big Italian-American wedding is actually the next interactive performance coming up at the Empire Arts Center. “Tony ‘n’ Tina’s Wedding” opens June 23; other performance dates are June 24, 25 and 30 and July 1. Curtain time is 7 p.m., except on June 25, when the show begins at 2 p.m.

Audience members will be the guests at the wedding “in all its tacky and hilarious glory,” said Kathy Coudle-King, managing artistic director of the Empire Theatre Company.

Following the “church service” there will be a reception where the audience will join the wedding party and their bickering families for a pasta dinner, champagne toasts, wedding cake and dancing to a five-piece band. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are $35. Groups of six or more may reserve a table.

Tickets are available now for the performances as well as Tina’s Bachelorette Party, set for 9 p.m. June 2, also at the Empire Arts Center. The bachelorette party – with some of the show’s cast members attending – will feature games, dancing, door prizes and a special performance by “Magic Ike,” an actor. The show’s DJ will spin tunes from the 1980s and ‘90s, Coudle-King said.

“Tony ‘n’ Tina’s Wedding,” one of the longest-running shows in Off-Broadway history, offers a “delightful evening (that) gives new meaning to the phrase, ‘and now for something completely different,’ ” according to promotional material.

The show is sponsored in partnership with Home of Economy.

For more information, go to www.empireartscenter.com or call (701) 746-5500.