Herald Minute: With the NFL Draft arriving shortly, UND prospects go through pro day | March 30, 2023
Fighting Hawks junior defenseman Cooper Moore has entered the transfer portal, leaving no returning blue liners.
UND's two 2022 seniors went through a second pro day in front of 10 scouts on Wednesday.
The Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care helps organizations access funding for programs that address the issue of homelessness.
Federal environmental regulators have proposed denying a coal ash disposal permit for Rainbow Energy Center — which generates almost half of North Dakota's electricity.
