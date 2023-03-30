99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: With the NFL Draft arriving shortly, UND prospects go through pro day | March 30, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:17 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
112021.s.gfh.UND3.jpg
UND Hockey
UND to turn over its entire defensive unit
Fighting Hawks junior defenseman Cooper Moore has entered the transfer portal, leaving no returning blue liners.
March 29, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
033023 S GFH UNDFBPRODAY0149.jpg
College
UND's Garett Maag, Tyler Hoosman work out for pro scouts
UND's two 2022 seniors went through a second pro day in front of 10 scouts on Wednesday.
March 29, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
NWCoC check.jpg
Minnesota
Northwest Minnesota group facilitates funding for organizations combating homelessness
The Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care helps organizations access funding for programs that address the issue of homelessness.
March 29, 2023 07:38 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
An aerial view of Great River Energy's Coal Creek Station near Underwood, N.D. (Photo provided)
North Dakota
Permit denial would threaten ND’s biggest power plant with 3-year shutdown, officials said
Federal environmental regulators have proposed denying a coal ash disposal permit for Rainbow Energy Center — which generates almost half of North Dakota's electricity.
March 29, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer

