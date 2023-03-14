6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: With snow still lingering, collapse acts as example to keep roofs clear | March 14, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
March 14, 2023 06:17 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
031423 SouthtownMall1.jpg
Local
After weekend collapse, Grand Forks Fire Department, contractor urge homeowners to keep roofs clear
Collapse occurred at the South Towne Square Mall on Saturday evening
March 13, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
North Dakota State Capitol building in Bismarck
North Dakota
North Dakota Senate passes resolution to repeal property tax levy used to fund UND med school
Resolution's sponsor, supporters say general fund will account for the gap in funding should it pass, opponents concerned with removing constitutional guarantee
March 13, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
021923 UND5.jpg
UND Hockey
UND, St. Cloud State to play night game at Xcel Energy Center
The Fighting Hawks and Huskies will compete in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff semifinals.
March 13, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
