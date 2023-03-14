Herald Minute: With snow still lingering, collapse acts as example to keep roofs clear | March 14, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Collapse occurred at the South Towne Square Mall on Saturday evening
Resolution's sponsor, supporters say general fund will account for the gap in funding should it pass, opponents concerned with removing constitutional guarantee
The Fighting Hawks and Huskies will compete in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff semifinals.
ADVERTISEMENT