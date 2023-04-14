Herald Minute: With rain on the way, things you should know heading into flood prep | April 14, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
A bench warrant was issued for Roland Riemers, a multi-time political candidate, after he missed a dispositional conference scheduled for April 6.
Emergency coordinators, law enforcement agencies and volunteers throughout the region have been diligently preparing for the big melt and the opening of rivers.
NCAA teams will be allowed to pay three assistant coaches beginning next season. Alaska will soon be doing it. Expect most everyone to follow.
Brad, Jason and Eli talk two new transfer portal additions for UND, alumni in the pros and Quinnipiac's national title
ADVERTISEMENT