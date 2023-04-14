99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: With rain on the way, things you should know heading into flood prep | April 14, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:21 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Roland Riemers
Local
Frequent North Dakota candidate charged after disrupting train posts bail after missing court date
A bench warrant was issued for Roland Riemers, a multi-time political candidate, after he missed a dispositional conference scheduled for April 6.
April 13, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Red River on April 13, 2023.jpg
Weather
Rain possible, National Weather Service predicts, but its impact to flooding isn't yet known
Emergency coordinators, law enforcement agencies and volunteers throughout the region have been diligently preparing for the big melt and the opening of rivers.
April 13, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
UAFHKYvLindenwood_03-04-23-528.jpg
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: Erik Largen's new contract a sign of college hockey's next arms race
NCAA teams will be allowed to pay three assistant coaches beginning next season. Alaska will soon be doing it. Expect most everyone to follow.
April 13, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast: Two portal additions and a great Jonathan Toews story
Brad, Jason and Eli talk two new transfer portal additions for UND, alumni in the pros and Quinnipiac's national title
April 13, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Flood prep season is underway | April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
G10A6433.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
North Dakota Ballet Company to present ‘Sleeping Beauty’
April 12, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Another ripple in the Fufeng wave goes through the ND House | April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 06:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Marilyn with desert quail.jpg
Northland Outdoors
A chat with Marilyn Vetter, new president and CEO of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever
April 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Ada town logo sign water tower.jpg
Minnesota
Highway 9 near Ada, Minnesota, closed due to water over roadway
April 14, 2023 06:21 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Sequence 01.Still002.jpg
Minnesota
Rural Clay County fights overland flooding
April 13, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael McGurran