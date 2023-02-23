Herald Minute: Winter tournament time for area prep sports | Feb. 23, 2023
By a vote of 76-18, the North Dakota House on Tuesday evening approved a bill that restricts the North Dakota Game and Fish Department from prohibiting baiting as a way to mitigate the potential spread of chronic wasting disease.
House Bill 1503, which seeks to prohibit foreign ownership of real property in North Dakota, passed 93-0, with one absent
The Fighting Hawks will take on Colorado College in Ed Robson Arena this weekend.
Rylee Bartz, a senior transfer who played for Fargo North/South last season, took just over 12 minutes to get her first hat trick at the Minnesota state tournament and finished with five goals.
Dillon Jackson, Mikey Coleman, Carter Sproule and Luc Bydal all have hit the 20-goal mark this season for the Roughriders.