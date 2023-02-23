99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: Winter tournament time for area prep sports | Feb. 23, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 23, 2023 06:28 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Northland Outdoors
North Dakota House passes bill to restrict Game and Fish Department's authority to prohibit baiting
By a vote of 76-18, the North Dakota House on Tuesday evening approved a bill that restricts the North Dakota Game and Fish Department from prohibiting baiting as a way to mitigate the potential spread of chronic wasting disease.
February 22, 2023 08:43 AM
By  Brad Dokken
North Dakota
Bill to prohibit foreign ownership of real property in North Dakota passes House
House Bill 1503, which seeks to prohibit foreign ownership of real property in North Dakota, passed 93-0, with one absent
February 22, 2023 01:40 PM
By  Meghan Arbegast
UND Hockey
Mindful of energy levels, UND alters practice schedules
The Fighting Hawks will take on Colorado College in Ed Robson Arena this weekend.
February 22, 2023 09:53 PM
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Prep
Five goals by Rylee Bartz helps Warroad break state tournament record in quarterfinal rout
Rylee Bartz, a senior transfer who played for Fargo North/South last season, took just over 12 minutes to get her first hat trick at the Minnesota state tournament and finished with five goals.
February 22, 2023 08:57 PM
By  Eli Swanson
Prep
Red River loaded with 20-goal scorers as it looks to repeat at state
Dillon Jackson, Mikey Coleman, Carter Sproule and Luc Bydal all have hit the 20-goal mark this season for the Roughriders.
February 22, 2023 01:44 PM
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

