Herald Minute: What is next for Grand Forks following Fufeng exit? | Feb. 2, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 02, 2023 06:22 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Burgum mug.jpg
North Dakota
Gov. Doug Burgum says state will support, assist Grand Forks in finding another ag project
Burgum, and some other state leaders at the North Dakota Capitol, say it's best to move away from the Fufeng project after the Air Force declared it a national security threat.
February 01, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
020223 NoFufeng2.jpg
North Dakota
Grand Forks city leaders looking forward following Air Force's official stance on Fufeng project
After 14 months of discussion, planning and controversy, the proposed corn mill to be owned by China-based Fufeng Group on Tuesday hit what appears to be an insurmountable hurdle
February 01, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
110621.n.gfh.Fufeng2.jpg
Local
County leaders weigh in on mayor, Air Force’s opposition to Fufeng
Air Force concluded Fufeng's proximity to Grand Forks Air Base presents a "significant threat to national security."
February 01, 2023 05:03 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
UND USD mbb1.jpg
College
UND coach says Danielson having amazing year as he plays amid his dad's cancer battle
Brady's dad Denny was diagnosed in August with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer.
February 01, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast: A strong performance in Oxford
UND continued to find some answers in a weekend sweep of Miami — and flexed its offensive muscle in the process.
February 01, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

