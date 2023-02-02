Herald Minute: What is next for Grand Forks following Fufeng exit? | Feb. 2, 2023
Burgum, and some other state leaders at the North Dakota Capitol, say it's best to move away from the Fufeng project after the Air Force declared it a national security threat.
After 14 months of discussion, planning and controversy, the proposed corn mill to be owned by China-based Fufeng Group on Tuesday hit what appears to be an insurmountable hurdle
Air Force concluded Fufeng's proximity to Grand Forks Air Base presents a "significant threat to national security."
Brady's dad Denny was diagnosed in August with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer.
UND continued to find some answers in a weekend sweep of Miami — and flexed its offensive muscle in the process.