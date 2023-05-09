99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Herald Minute: Valley referendum supporters, opponents speak with vote looming | May 9, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:14 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Valley Middle School.jpeg
Local
With about a week to go, supporters, opponents weigh in on referendum
Opponents concerned with referendum's high price tag, allege lack of foresight toward school security
May 08, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
burgum.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signs bill to restrict transgender K-12 students’ pronouns, bathroom access
The bill prohibits transgender K-12 students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity, though schools may designate separate restroom accommodations for transgender students.
May 08, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
071722 NDopen2.jpg
Prep
GGF golf preview: Despite graduation losses, Riders can challenge state's best
Red River, which finished third at state last season, will be led by Saylor Kuenzel and Carson Skarperud.
May 08, 2023 01:52 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
