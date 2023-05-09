Herald Minute: Valley referendum supporters, opponents speak with vote looming | May 9, 2023
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Opponents concerned with referendum's high price tag, allege lack of foresight toward school security
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signs bill to restrict transgender K-12 students’ pronouns, bathroom access
The bill prohibits transgender K-12 students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity, though schools may designate separate restroom accommodations for transgender students.
Red River, which finished third at state last season, will be led by Saylor Kuenzel and Carson Skarperud.
