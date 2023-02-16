Herald Minute: Updates come from another proposed area plant, but this time from Epitome Energy | Feb. 16, 2023
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Epitome Energy CEO Dennis Egan announced the financial partnership with Cappello Global LLC in a press release on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Service-members from all military branches and National Guard are eligible to apply for trip to see memorials in Washington, D.C.
Will the sophomore's return help the Fighting Hawks' fading faceoff numbers?
Signed to play college football, Grand Forks Central's Daniel Suda ready for one last shot at wrestling
Suda, who has signed to play college football at Mayville State, is ranked No. 4 at 285 pounds.
Unbeaten and unscored against, Grand Forks' Allyssa Johnson paving way for Grand Forks girls wrestling future
Johnson is 40-0 this season and hasn't given up a point. She's also tutoring the youth of the program.