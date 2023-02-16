99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Updates come from another proposed area plant, but this time from Epitome Energy | Feb. 16, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 16, 2023 06:22 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Egan soybean.jpg
Business
Epitome Energy partners with investment banking firm to complete financing for soybean crush plant
Epitome Energy CEO Dennis Egan announced the financial partnership with Cappello Global LLC in a press release on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
February 15, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Honor Flight G.jpg
Community
Area veterans encouraged to sign up early for upcoming Honor Flights
Service-members from all military branches and National Guard are eligible to apply for trip to see memorials in Washington, D.C.
February 15, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
100921 S GFH UNDMHKY JakeSchmaltz ChadVeltri01.jpg
Members Only
UND Hockey
UND center Jake Schmaltz will return to lineup for St. Cloud State series
Will the sophomore's return help the Fighting Hawks' fading faceoff numbers?
February 15, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
SAO_3821.jpg
Prep
Signed to play college football, Grand Forks Central's Daniel Suda ready for one last shot at wrestling
Suda, who has signed to play college football at Mayville State, is ranked No. 4 at 285 pounds.
February 15, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
121122 S GFH SERTOMA0219.jpg
Prep
Unbeaten and unscored against, Grand Forks' Allyssa Johnson paving way for Grand Forks girls wrestling future
Johnson is 40-0 this season and hasn't given up a point. She's also tutoring the youth of the program.
February 15, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DSC_0178.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
New York filmmaker to begin work on second movie in south-central North Dakota
March 01, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
2348294+022816.n.gfh_.kempenich.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival plans screenings
March 01, 2023 06:49 AM
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: East Grand Forks council considers interim city leader candidates | March 1, 2023
March 01, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports