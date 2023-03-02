Herald Minute: UND's new defensive coordinator takes over | March 2, 2023
Petition being circulated in Grand Forks' Ward 6 in an effort to recall City Council President Dana Sande
Grand Forks resident Kevin Wilson, who has stated his intent to run for the Ward 6 seat, said the petition received the go-ahead from the North Dakota secretary of state on Feb. 22
A gallery of some of our favorite photos from the month of February
UND opened spring ball Wednesday at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center with Schwenzfeier heading the defense for the first time.
Things aren't as straightforward in the era of fifth-year seniors.