Herald Minute: UND's new defensive coordinator takes over | March 2, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
March 02, 2023 06:12 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
020723 Fufeng3.jpg
Local
Petition being circulated in Grand Forks' Ward 6 in an effort to recall City Council President Dana Sande
Grand Forks resident Kevin Wilson, who has stated his intent to run for the Ward 6 seat, said the petition received the go-ahead from the North Dakota secretary of state on Feb. 22
March 01, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
022623 RedRiver1.jpg
Community
Check out some of the Herald’s favorite photos from February
A gallery of some of our favorite photos from the month of February
March 01, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
030223 S GFH UNDFB0099.jpg
College
New UND defensive coordinator looks to put own stamp on Hawks' defense
UND opened spring ball Wednesday at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center with Schwenzfeier heading the defense for the first time.
March 01, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP10018.jpg
UND Hockey
How UND hockey will handle Senior Day this season
Things aren't as straightforward in the era of fifth-year seniors.
March 01, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

