Herald Minute: Understaffing leads to a drop in tickets given out by GFPD in 2022 | March 16, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:33 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
MHockey FinalFive vs. DU 3.17.2012-EC-65.jpg
UND Hockey
UND set to play on St. Patrick's Day in St. Paul again
Will the Fighting Hawks wear their black jerseys as they did for their Game 2 and 3 wins over Omaha last weekend? Or will they wear green for the holiday?
March 15, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Jade Reese.jpg
Prep
Determined B-G-MR reaches the Minnesota state Class A girls basketball tourney for the first time since 2007
Gators to play No. 2 seed Hayfield in Thursday's quarterfinal round
March 15, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
Grand Forks police logo tower graphic sign .jpg
Local
Fewer speeding tickets given out last year as understaffing issue persists for Grand Forks Police Department
The GFPD has been in the hiring process for a while now, attempting to bring staff numbers back up to 98 sworn officers. The staffing issue is regional, if not nationwide.
March 15, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Brosseau Reilly
Arts and Entertainment
Actor John C. Reilly to join Tom Brosseau & Friends concert to benefit children’s museum
The concert begins at 6 p.m. March 26. Terry Dullum, an award-winning journalist and popular humorist, will serve as master of ceremonies.
March 15, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson

FSA north dakota brief
North Dakota
North Dakota bands, orchestras, choirs invited to apply for governor's music program
March 16, 2023 04:20 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
writers-conference-2023-small.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
54th Annual Writers Conference to feature award-winning authors, poets and artists
March 15, 2023 06:32 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Prosecutors stop seeking capital punishment for Dru Sjodin's killer | March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
bushairpull
North Dakota
Grand Forks mom wants solutions for stressed bus drivers after man caught pulling hair of students
March 15, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Bismarck psychiatrist Dr. Gabriela Balf uses a model of a human brain to describe gender identity to the Senate Human Services Committee on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
North Dakota
Proposed ban on youth transgender care pits GOP lawmakers against doctors, LGBTQ advocates
March 15, 2023 07:40 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
Jeffery Mundis Mugshot
Local
Buxton, North Dakota, man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in trailer fire case
March 15, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
94 pic 1.bmp
North Dakota
Fiery semi crash along I-94 spews antifreeze and leaves 1 driver dead
March 15, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Nick Broadway