Herald Minute: Understaffing leads to a drop in tickets given out by GFPD in 2022 | March 16, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Will the Fighting Hawks wear their black jerseys as they did for their Game 2 and 3 wins over Omaha last weekend? Or will they wear green for the holiday?
Determined B-G-MR reaches the Minnesota state Class A girls basketball tourney for the first time since 2007
Gators to play No. 2 seed Hayfield in Thursday's quarterfinal round
Fewer speeding tickets given out last year as understaffing issue persists for Grand Forks Police Department
The GFPD has been in the hiring process for a while now, attempting to bring staff numbers back up to 98 sworn officers. The staffing issue is regional, if not nationwide.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. March 26. Terry Dullum, an award-winning journalist and popular humorist, will serve as master of ceremonies.
ADVERTISEMENT