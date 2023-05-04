Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Herald Minute: UND to break ground on additions to Fritz Pollard Athletic Center | May 4, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:14 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
050323 UNDmemorialVillage.jpg
Local
Additions to UND's Fritz Pollard Athletic Center to break ground this summer
$20 million donor funded project will add new locker rooms, weight rooms and sports medicine facilities
May 03, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
050323 SavedByTheHelmet.jpg
Local
Northwood man injured in 2021 crash says ‘no doubt my helmet saved my life'
John Boury, Northwood resident and recipient of the Saved by the Helmet award, is certain his helmet saved him on July 12, 2021, when a pickup struck his trike motorcycle.
May 03, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
EliKing.jpg
College
Why UND transfer Eli King was ready to commit on his Grand Forks visit
The former Caledonia star and Iowa State player committed to the Fighting Hawks while still on his UND visit.
May 03, 2023 08:47 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
An orange cherry-picker is parked in front of the seats of an amphitheater. Tin roofing is crumpled in a heap on the ground with large chunks of snow.
Arts and Entertainment
Amphitheater roof collapses, canceling summer show in northeast North Dakota
May 03, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
ENTER-MUS-ROCK-HOF-1-ZUM
Arts and Entertainment
Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott lead 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
May 03, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Mikael Wood / Los Angeles Times
2023 Spring Showcase Photo.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Muddy Waters Clay Center presents Spring Showcase
May 03, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
vehicle-crash.jpg
North Dakota
Car-train crash near Manvel results in man's death
May 04, 2023 07:06 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
HartBrothers.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers named Hart, both local police officers, undergo heart transplants
May 03, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
053022.N.MPR.NEWSPAPER3.jpg
Minnesota
'Hyperlocal' news fading away as rural Minnesota newspapers disappear, report says
May 03, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Melissa Van Der Stad
MLB: Game Two-New York Mets at Detroit Tigers
College
Former UND pitcher Zach Muckenhirn makes his MLB debut with the Mets
May 03, 2023 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson