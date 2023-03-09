Herald Minute: UND on the road to Omaha | March 9, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Proposal, which is under review by U.S. Supreme Court, would provide up to $20,000 in debt relief for individuals earning below $125,000 annually, couples earning below $250,000
The exhibit features a series of interviews by Chuck Haga, documenting people's experiences during the pandemic.
The Fighting Hawks have advanced past the first round of their league playoffs in 23 of the last 25 years. They will take on Omaha in Baxter Arena in the NCHC quarterfinals.
ADVERTISEMENT