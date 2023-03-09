6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: UND on the road to Omaha | March 9, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
March 09, 2023 06:15 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
“Students gather around the eternal flame on UND’s campus.”
Local
UND students, administrators sound off on Biden administration’s student debt relief proposal
Proposal, which is under review by U.S. Supreme Court, would provide up to $20,000 in debt relief for individuals earning below $125,000 annually, couples earning below $250,000
March 08, 2023 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
7516EA5E-81FB-448D-B7BF-50121A75235F.jpeg
Local
The power of our community: UND exhibit documents community’s experiences during COVID-19 pandemic
The exhibit features a series of interviews by Chuck Haga, documenting people's experiences during the pandemic.
March 08, 2023 07:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Omaha v North Dakota MAR 04
UND Hockey
UND looking to win first road playoff series since 1995
The Fighting Hawks have advanced past the first round of their league playoffs in 23 of the last 25 years. They will take on Omaha in Baxter Arena in the NCHC quarterfinals.
March 08, 2023 11:04 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Recent snowfall has Red River valley at risk for higher flooding per NWS | March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
030923 BobHagerty1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Write the ‘real’ story of your life: Author with Grand Forks ties says people should preserve their stories
March 09, 2023 07:06 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: UND makes budget requests to Senate committee | March 8, 2023
March 08, 2023 06:10 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
egfoverdose
Minnesota
East Grand Forks police investigating suspected overdose of 2-year-old boy
March 09, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Racine - Mower County map.png
Minnesota
2 people killed in Highway 63 crash in southeastern Minnesota
March 10, 2023 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
MWC DL Tourney.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Fishing tournament bill sparks interest from proponents and opponents in North Dakota Legislature
March 10, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
030423 CrookstonProject.jpg
Minnesota
After 2021 crash that injured 10-year-old, Crookston continues plans to improve pedestrian safety
March 10, 2023 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly