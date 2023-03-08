99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: UND makes budget requests to Senate committee | March 8, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
March 08, 2023 06:10 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Buff City Soap
Business
Buff City Soap will open its first Grand Forks location next week
The store will be located at 3811 32nd Ave. S., and is set to open on March 16
March 07, 2023 05:19 PM
By  Meghan Arbegast
011921.N.GFH.UND President Andrew Armacost
North Dakota
UND leaders make budgetary requests before Senate committee
UND requesting $150 million needs-based budget, $45 million one-time ask to fund national security initiatives on campus
March 07, 2023 04:51 PM
By  Joe Banish

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
