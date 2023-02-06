99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: UND hockey looking to break out after bye week | Feb.6, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 06, 2023 06:26 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
IMG_2182.jpg
Local
Annual East Grand Forks Vintage Snowmobile Show brings more than 100 sleds on warm winter day
Snowmobiles from 2000 or older were able to enter the show, with some dating back to the 1960s.
February 04, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Becca Cruger EDC.jpg
Business
Grand Forks' Becca Cruger named to national 40 under 40 list
The biennial award recognizes “rising stars” under 40 years old in the economic development industry
February 05, 2023 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks City Council agenda for Monday, Feb. 6, meeting includes Fufeng
Following an official and declarative comment from the Air Force, Mayor Brandon Bochenski last week said he is requesting remedies be taken to stop the project.
February 05, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DSC_0178.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
New York filmmaker to begin work on second movie in south-central North Dakota
March 01, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
2348294+022816.n.gfh_.kempenich.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival plans screenings
March 01, 2023 06:49 AM
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: East Grand Forks council considers interim city leader candidates | March 1, 2023
March 01, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports