Herald Minute: Two aviation updates to Grand Forks | March 22, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:23 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Grand Forks airport 2021.jpg
Business
Bigger aircraft means mainline service returns to Grand Forks International Airport for first time since 2005
The switch to the Boeing 717 in the mornings comes as the demand for flights is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 21, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
220726_UND_Aviation_fleet_2021-PR.jpg
Local
As close calls mount on US runways, UND aero leaders assure that students are getting vital training
“(UND students) have the building blocks, where they may not need to spend time on certain items that someone without an aviation background may take longer to complete,” said Colt Iseminger.
March 21, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast: The offseason begins, transfer portal updates and more
Brad, Jason and Eli discuss UND's season coming to an end at the Frozen Faceoff, players entering the transfer portal, next year's roster construction and more.
March 21, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
