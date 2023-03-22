Herald Minute: Two aviation updates to Grand Forks | March 22, 2023
Bigger aircraft means mainline service returns to Grand Forks International Airport for first time since 2005
The switch to the Boeing 717 in the mornings comes as the demand for flights is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As close calls mount on US runways, UND aero leaders assure that students are getting vital training
“(UND students) have the building blocks, where they may not need to spend time on certain items that someone without an aviation background may take longer to complete,” said Colt Iseminger.
Brad, Jason and Eli discuss UND's season coming to an end at the Frozen Faceoff, players entering the transfer portal, next year's roster construction and more.
