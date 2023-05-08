99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | May 8, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:10 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
sled hockey d May 6 2023.jpg
Local
UND men's hockey, Grand Forks community experience sled hockey during Hockey for Hope fundraiser
This is the first year the UND men’s hockey team has participated in the fundraiser.
May 06, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Shark Tank winners 2023.jpg
Business
Geriatrics professor wins Chamber’s “Shark Tank” competition for innovative telehealth service
Tellegacy seeks to reduce loneliness, isolation among the elderly.
May 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
050723 S GFH UNDSOFT0129.jpg
College
Hawks pick up first sweep of the season with Summit tournament approaching
UND will carry the No 5 seed into upcoming tournament
May 06, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Federal proposal would add Grand Forks Air Force Base to highly sensitive list | May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: UND to break ground on additions to Fritz Pollard Athletic Center | May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 06:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
An orange cherry-picker is parked in front of the seats of an amphitheater. Tin roofing is crumpled in a heap on the ground with large chunks of snow.
Arts and Entertainment
Amphitheater roof collapses, canceling summer show in northeast North Dakota
May 03, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
GoldenShiner1.jpg
Business
Minnesota baitfish farms could grow with help of golden shiner project
May 08, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
IMG_5365.JPG
Business
Roaming the research of bison production in South Dakota
May 08, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
tamara_st_john.jpg
Members Only
North Dakota
Fed up with Army, Dakota tribe aims to blaze trail for returning remains from notorious boarding school
May 08, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
94dbc612-4621-4330-956b-020a000333bc.jpg
Prep
Esports growing in high schools across North Dakota
May 07, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland