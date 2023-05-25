99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | May 25, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:11 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
052423.N.FF.OLDBUSDRIVER_1
Members Only
North Dakota
North Dakota bus driver steps down after nearly 6 decades on the job
May-Port CG bus driver Allan Kville helps his students, literally and figuratively, navigate their school days, just like he did for their grandparents.
May 24, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
05xx23 COVIDlongHaul2.jpg
Health
Coming to grips with the reality of long COVID-19
Grand Forks-area school administrator Jason Keating describes perplexing, debilitating illness that affects all aspects of life
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
102322.S.F.Aboys.Roehl
Prep
Grand Forks Central standout Quinn Roehl's state meet marks end of an era for the Knights
Central track and field coach Sean Allan has had five Roehl siblings across the last 14 consecutive years.
May 24, 2023 07:38 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Three young light-skinned children stand holding hands in a black-and-white photo taken circa 1945. Two girls about six years old wear thigh-length coats; a boy about four years old wears a dark suit.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Rare photos show very young Bob Dylan in northern Minnesota
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
IMG_1795.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
Museum of Art at UND hosts photography exhibit 
May 24, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: A new wrinkle to the Higher Ed TikTok ban | May 24, 2023
May 23, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052423 RRsoftball3.jpg
Prep
Red River begins East Region tourney with combined no-hitter over Valley City
May 23, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Maxwell Marko
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
District, Grand Forks Education Association, agree to teacher salary increases for the next two years
May 23, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
A balding, Hispanic man in a brown coat and orange prison jumpsuit looks with raised eyebrows.
North Dakota
Death sentence for Alfonso Rodriguez, who killed Dru Sjodin, changed to life in prison
May 23, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
goodwin
Minnesota
Parents demand charges over son's death at underage drinking party in Clearwater County
May 24, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson