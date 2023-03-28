Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | March 28, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Library officials say proposals in Legislature could prompt staff to have to review every book in library
The discussion was held at the March 27 Committee of the Whole meeting.
2022-23 enrollment is 7,395 students, a decline of 15 from last year.
The former UND defenseman will be with the Buffalo Sabres' top minor-league affiliate.
The 6-foot-2 senior defenseman had a career-high nine points for the Fighting Hawks.
The Fighting Hawks will likely grab at least three transfers this offseason.
