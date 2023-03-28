99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | March 28, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:37 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Library officials say proposals in Legislature could prompt staff to have to review every book in library
The discussion was held at the March 27 Committee of the Whole meeting.
March 27, 2023 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks School Board presents annual demographic report
2022-23 enrollment is 7,395 students, a decline of 15 from last year.
March 27, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
031222.HKY.8814.jpg
UND Hockey
Chris Jandric signs with Rochester Americans
The former UND defenseman will be with the Buffalo Sabres' top minor-league affiliate.
March 27, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
221001-MH-v-Manitoba-002.jpg
UND Hockey
Ryan Sidorski signs with Milwaukee Admirals
The 6-foot-2 senior defenseman had a career-high nine points for the Fighting Hawks.
March 27, 2023 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Omaha v North Dakota MAR 04
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: What are UND's needs in the transfer portal?
The Fighting Hawks will likely grab at least three transfers this offseason.
March 27, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
