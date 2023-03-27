Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | March 27, 2023
Victim's sister says 'two months is not enough' for semi driver involved in fatal 2021 crash near Grand Forks
While the agreement shocked the victim's family, other cases were cited during the sentencing process, leading the state to avoid recommending "a sentence that was drastically different."
Local coaches, school officials reiterate benefits of potential indoor sports and aquatics facilities
The need for an aquatics center has also been highlighted as UND recently announced it will demolish the Hyslop Sports Center next year
The former UND defenseman signed his first pro contract this week.
