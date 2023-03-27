99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | March 27, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:35 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Car crash
Local
Victim's sister says 'two months is not enough' for semi driver involved in fatal 2021 crash near Grand Forks
While the agreement shocked the victim's family, other cases were cited during the sentencing process, leading the state to avoid recommending "a sentence that was drastically different."
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
GF Soccer2.jpg
Local
Local coaches, school officials reiterate benefits of potential indoor sports and aquatics facilities
The need for an aquatics center has also been highlighted as UND recently announced it will demolish the Hyslop Sports Center next year
March 25, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
031122.HKY.8228.jpg
UND Hockey
Ottawa planning to use Tyler Kleven in the NHL this season
The former UND defenseman signed his first pro contract this week.
March 25, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Flood projections come in for Red River Valley | March 24, 2023
March 24, 2023 06:15 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Concerns in Warroad over potential nickname changes, South Towne Square Mall deemed unsafe | March 23, 2023
March 23, 2023 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Two aviation updates to Grand Forks | March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
031823 snowRemoval.jpg
How many days since it was 40 degrees in Grand Forks? 120 and counting
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck. Forum photo by Darren Gibbins
North Dakota
Cut outdated terms from North Dakota's constitution? Voters will decide
March 27, 2023 04:16 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
Crash Report FSA
North Dakota
2 injured when pickup, semi collide in western North Dakota
March 26, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press